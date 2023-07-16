Ashes 2023 | Would do it again, remarks Alex Carey after Jonny Bairstow’s controversial stumping

Although England bounced back in the Ashes 2023 with a victory in the third fixture, Alex Carey has been in the headlines due to the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow executed by him. The Australian wicketkeeper has become public enemy No 1 in England after the incident and has been accused of breaching the spirit of cricket by many. However, speaking for the first time after the incident, Carey has claimed that no trickery was involved in the dismissal.

“We were switched on to the fact that it was a bouncer plan and it felt like Jonny was pretty switched on to getting out of the way, he wasn’t playing any shots,” Carey stated, reported The Guardian.

“When he ducked, his first movement was pretty much out of his crease. So instinctively I grabbed the ball, threw the stumps down and the rest is history.”

“It’s been a little bit surprising how it’s played out. If there was an opportunity to get a stumping, I definitely would.”

Apart from the public, current England players as well as former cricketers have criticized Carey for his actions but the Aussie cricketer provided an example of his first grade-A game as further justification.

“My first A-grade game in South Australia, I was out that way,” Carey said. “And when I walked off, I was pretty disappointed. Captain came up to me, he said, ‘You’ll remember to keep your foot behind the line next time’.” he explained.

“From my point of view, I wasn’t called on it about the spirit of cricket when I tried to do it previously. And when I was given out in the same sort of manner, I didn’t question it either.”