ICC World Cup 2023 | Great injustice to fans if Pakistan doesn't play in India, states Misbah-ul-Haq

The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup is all set to begin in India from October 5, 2023, with the schedule already announced and the list of 10 teams qualified for the mega event confirmed. However, Pakistan's participation remains in doubt for the marquee event as the Pakistan Cricket Board recently informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the International Cricket Council that their involvement in the event would be subject to clearance by the government given the tense political history shared by the two nations.

The possibility that Pakistan may end up sitting out the prestigious competition has not gone down well with former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who criticized the interference of politics in sports.

"When there can be contacts between the two countries in other sports, why not in cricket. Why link cricket with political relations? It is unfair to deprive people of a chance to see their teams play against each other," the 49-year-old was quoted saying on Friday by The Hindu.

"It is great injustice to the fans who follow Pakistan and Indian cricket a lot," he added.

India has also refused to play in Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, forcing the Asian Cricket Council to instead allow the Men in Blue to play their games matches in Sri Lanka.

"Certainly Pakistan should be playing in the World Cup even in India. The many times I have played in India, we have enjoyed the pressure and crowds there. Because it gives you motivation and conditions in India suit us. Our team has the capability to do well in Indian conditions," Misbah further revealed.

Misbah, who earned 276 national caps across all formats of the game while aggregating over 11,000 runs, played 12 internationals in India during his playing career and shared some advice for the current team relating to the adverse situation.

"What is happening outside their sphere they should not think about it. The key to doing well in the World Cup in India is to get the playing XIs right at particular venues and against particular opposition," he concluded on the matter.