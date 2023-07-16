Was disappointed for not being acquired by RCB in the IPL auction, reveals Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal was picked by Rajasthan Royals in the mega auction|
(BCCI)
Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed recently that he was frustrated for not being picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL mega auction 2022. The leg-spinner revealed that the franchise had promised him earlier that they would acquire his services in the bidding war at the auction table.
Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of the key players for the national side and in the Indian Premier League over the years. The spinner played a major role for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL but was roped in by Rajasthan Royals in the mega auction. Sharing his views regarding his transfer in the mega auction, the leg-spinner expressed his disappointment revealing he was angry with the team management as they didn’t fulfill their promise.
"When I put my name up for the auction, they promised me that they would go all out for me. I said okay, but then I was very angry [He was not picked by RCB]. I think I did not speak to the coaches for 2-3 days. Even when I played my first match for RR against RCB, I did not speak to anyone," Chahal said in an interview on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube channel.
Chahal was signed by RCB in 2014 and picked 177 wickets from 136 innings with a trike rate of 16.94 and a bowling average of 21.50. He often provided crucial breakthroughs for the side but his tenure came to an abrupt end as the franchise didn’t retain him ahead of the mega auction. The leg-spinner expressed his disappointment in not being retained by the team.
"Definitely, I felt very bad. My main journey started [from there] in 2014. I also felt very weird because I played for the franchise for eight years. I would also say that I got the India cap because of my performances for RCB because they gave me a chance to perform. From the very first match, Virat bhai showed trust in me. It feels bad because I had been there for eight years," he explained.