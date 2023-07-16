Was disappointed for not being acquired by RCB in the IPL auction, reveals Yuzvendra Chahal

"When I put my name up for the auction, they promised me that they would go all out for me. I said okay, but then I was very angry [He was not picked by RCB]. I think I did not speak to the coaches for 2-3 days. Even when I played my first match for RR against RCB, I did not speak to anyone," Chahal said in an interview on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube channel.