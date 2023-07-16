WATCH | Tom Banton shows ultimate disrespect to bouncer with ridiculous scoop shot for six
Over the years, T20s have led to a serious increase in the creativity exhibited by batters but the one weapon that has remained effective for bowlers is a searing bouncer. However, Tom Banton seemed to put the final nail in pacers' coffin in the T20 Blast final with an audacious scoop shot.
The Vitality T20 Blast came to a thrilling close in Birmingham on Saturday as Somerset edged out Essex by 14 runs to win the title for the first time since 2005. Despite being an unusually low-scoring game in the modern era of T20s that saw a score of 145 being defending, the contest had no shortage of batting brilliance with a display of extraordinary skill by Tom Banton taking the cherry.
The English opener was up against compatriot Sam Cook in just the second over of the fixture when the right-arm quick decided to surprise the 24-year-old with a bouncer. Cook pitched the ball halfway down the pitch as it rose to Banton's chest and seemingly caught him in a fix, given the wicket-keeper batter had preemptively shuffled across his stumps with an intention to play the trending scoop shot. Nevertheless, Banton remained unfazed by the challenge and simply decided to go through with his plans as he ended up valorously flicking the white rock over the stumps and the keeper's head for a mammoth six.
The shot was the latest addition to T20 cricket's array of bizarreness, ensuring Banton's name would not be forgotten anytime soon.
