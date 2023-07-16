WATCH | Tom Banton shows ultimate disrespect to bouncer with ridiculous scoop shot for six

The English opener was up against compatriot Sam Cook in just the second over of the fixture when the right-arm quick decided to surprise the 24-year-old with a bouncer. Cook pitched the ball halfway down the pitch as it rose to Banton's chest and seemingly caught him in a fix, given the wicket-keeper batter had preemptively shuffled across his stumps with an intention to play the trending scoop shot. Nevertheless, Banton remained unfazed by the challenge and simply decided to go through with his plans as he ended up valorously flicking the white rock over the stumps and the keeper's head for a mammoth six.