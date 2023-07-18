SL vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Abrar and Samarawickrama unveils Test cricket’s hilarious side with treasure hunt
Abrar Ahmed was involved in a comical incident in Galle Test|
(ICC)
Test often involves a lot of intense action as it is a format with high prestige but the fixtures also produce some of the hilarious moments on the cricket field on a few occasions. Abrar Ahmed and Sadeera Samarawickrama produced one such moment with their comical battle for a disappeared ball.
The first Test of the series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan has turned out to be a high-scoring contest so far with both the teams scoring more than 300 runs. Pakistan earned a lead of 149 runs in the first innings and Saud Shakeel was the protagonist scoring a double hundred. However, despite his stellar performance, Abrar Ahmed stole all the limelight as his action on the field sent spectators into splits including the Pakistani dressing room.
Ramesh Mendis was bowling the 120th over of the innings and Abrar was facing the penultimate ball of the over. He bowled a ball outside off to the batter and it spun back sharply into him. Abrar was beaten all hands up and the ball got trapped in his pads. However, he had no idea where the ball went and was seen searching for it.
Sadeera Samarawickrama was fully attentive behind the wickets and he rightly spotted the delivery. The wicketkeeper immediately attempted to grab the ball but Abrar tried to run away from him. Samarawickrama was chasing the batter and so both of them walked out of the crease. However, the ball spilled from the batter’s pads and Abrar immediately ran to the batting crease to save himself from a run out. The whole sequence of events was a pretty hilarious occurrence and the whole Pakistani dressing room was joyous.
