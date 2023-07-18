Twitter reacts as fans and Venkatesh Prasad left astonished by MS Dhoni's 'crazy' bike collection

MS Dhoni's ardent love for automobiles is a well-known fact in the cricketing fraternity, with the wicket-keeper batsmen often discussing his car and bikes on public forums. The veteran has also been spotted several times enjoying a ride on one of his luxury vehicles but the fans were given a true glimpse of the very extent of Dhoni's collection as former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad took to social media to reveal the huge garage the 42-year-old houses in his estate.