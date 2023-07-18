More Options

Twitter reacts as fans and Venkatesh Prasad left astonished by MS Dhoni's 'crazy' bike collection

Twitter reacts as fans and Venkatesh Prasad left astonished by MS Dhoni's 'crazy' bike collection

724

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

MS Dhoni's love for bikes is well documented

|

MS Dhoni

Passion can drive men to great lengths, especially with access to resources to fuel those passions, and MS Dhoni certainly epitomizes the saying. The former Indian skipper recently revealed his huge car and bike collection in an interaction with Venkatesh Prasad who was simply left bedazzled.

MS Dhoni's ardent love for automobiles is a well-known fact in the cricketing fraternity, with the wicket-keeper batsmen often discussing his car and bikes on public forums. The veteran has also been spotted several times enjoying a ride on one of his luxury vehicles but the fans were given a true glimpse of the very extent of Dhoni's collection as former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad took to social media to reveal the huge garage the 42-year-old houses in his estate.

The video showed a multi-storeyed garage stacked full of bikes of all kinds, with a few luxury cars parked around as well. Prasad could not help but look around the place in astonishment, repeating several times the amount of passion required to patiently build such a collection. He even went as far as labelling Dhoni 'crazy' for his love for automobiles. 

The clip also showcased Dhoni's goof humoured nature as he indulged in some banter with his wife, telling Prasad how the garage could have been even bigger were it not for the badminton court in their home built upon Sakshi Dhoni's wish. Nevertheless, Twitterati was left dumbfounded by the sheer number of vehicles on display and took to social media to express their awe.

What a collection!

Blown away

Crazy

Enormous

Amazing

True

Massive

Ninja!!!

Superb

He is an autogeek

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all