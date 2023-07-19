Ashes 2023 | Twitter in disbelief as Steve Smith nearly succumbs to golden duck with wild pull shot
Steve Smith's unusual antics in Manchester almost gifted England his priceless wicket|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
What often separates good batters from the greats in Test cricket is the latter's impeccable ability to judge good balls from bad ones and limit their risks to worthy deliveries. Steve Smith, who has built his entire career on such values, surprisingly let go on Wednesday and nearly paid for it.
After choosing to bowl first under cloudy skies at Old Trafford in the fourth Ashes Test, England managed to dismiss both Australian openers within the first 15 overs of the match to beckon Steve Smith to the crease with the score reading 65/2. Following underwhelming returns in the series so far, despite a century at Lord's, the veteran seemed set to return to his best in Manchester given his revelation that he felt much more confident heading into the game. However, Smith surprised one and all, including himself, by nearly gifting away his wicket on the very first ball he faced in a gravely uncharacteristic fashion.
The 34-year-old was up against Chris Woakes to begin proceedings and the right-arm seamer decided to serve the batter with a bouncer first up. He pitched the ball halfway down the track but a lack of pace meant Woakes failed to extract enough bounce, meaning the delivery only climbed as far as Smith's waist. A seemingly easy challenge to face first up for Smith soon turned horrid as the veteran lashed at it with a full-blooded pull shot, despite a man stationed at fine leg. The ball soared into the sky and seemed to be heading straight down Mark Wood's throat but he was stationed a few meters inside the boundary ropes, ensuring the Dukes only just sailed over Wood's despairing leap and went across the boundary after one bounce.
Smith expressed great astonishment after his reprieve while the opposition players held their heads in their hands, mirroring the Twitterati's shock over Smith's unusual approach on ball one of his innings.
July 19, 2023
Steve Smith tries a hook off the first ball he faces, almost gets caught.— Nimish Dubey (@nimishdubey) July 19, 2023
Oh Woody
Oh Woody🙄Why Wasnt he on the Boundary!! That would have been Steve Smith OUT 1st Ball😔Cant miss chances against him on a Flat Pitch!! #Ashes #Ashes2023 #ENGvAUS— Tom Wagners Blue Army🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@YouBearsssssss) July 19, 2023
Lol Steve Smith wanted to go on a duck so bad, wtf was that swivel pull to find the fielder?#Ashes #ENGvAUS #ENGvsAUS— 🔁 (@Tutterdotcom) July 19, 2023
Steve Smith hits a bit hook shot for 4 on his first ball!#ENGvAUS #CricketTwitter #Ashes #Day1 #4thTest pic.twitter.com/rcDf3vYrdM— duckcricket (@duckcrickpal) July 19, 2023
Just survived
Steve Smith almost holes out in the deep first shot but it's just over Wood on the boundary#ENGvAUS #Ashes— P J Hardy (@pjhardy4) July 19, 2023
Four years ago at Old Trafford Steve Smith was seeing them like….— Wayne Bristow (@Wayne1609) July 19, 2023
Seems from the opening ball, he’s still in the same frame of mind. pic.twitter.com/hYZFvt0IhQ
Perfect placement by Steve Smith #Ashes2023— Lance Jenkinson (@westsport) July 19, 2023
Lol Steve Smith what was that, no man I need a double ton from Stevie #ENGvAUS— Tumelo Tshepo Moeketsi (@Tucha_Moeketsi) July 19, 2023
Even by Steve Smith standards that was fucking weird— Nino Bucci (@ninobucci) July 19, 2023