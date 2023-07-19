Ashes 2023 | Twitter in disbelief as Steve Smith nearly succumbs to golden duck with wild pull shot

The 34-year-old was up against Chris Woakes to begin proceedings and the right-arm seamer decided to serve the batter with a bouncer first up. He pitched the ball halfway down the track but a lack of pace meant Woakes failed to extract enough bounce, meaning the delivery only climbed as far as Smith's waist. A seemingly easy challenge to face first up for Smith soon turned horrid as the veteran lashed at it with a full-blooded pull shot, despite a man stationed at fine leg. The ball soared into the sky and seemed to be heading straight down Mark Wood's throat but he was stationed a few meters inside the boundary ropes, ensuring the Dukes only just sailed over Wood's despairing leap and went across the boundary after one bounce.