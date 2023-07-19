Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Bairstow banishes critics with roaring one-handed stunner

Marsh, who had looked exception for his 51 off 60 deliveries, was up against the man that had got him twice in the previous Test in the 63rd over. On the fifth delivery, Woakes pitched the ball at good length with just a hint of seam movement straightening the ball to reach Marsh on the fourth stump line. The all-rounder, who was playing from well inside his crease, was completely caught squared up by the slight deviation and ended up limply thrusting his bat out thus gaining a thick outside edge. However, Woakes' brilliant effort seemed to have gone to waste as Bairstow had already shifted his weight towards his left, seemingly out of time to get to the rapidly travelling ball on the opposite side. Yet, in a staggering display of catching, the wicket-keeper flung his body at the Dukes, almost falling behind his feet frozen on the ground. In the end, the ball had somehow stuck in the cup of his gloves between the thumb and the wicket-keeper, sending the crowd into raptures.