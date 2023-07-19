Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Bairstow banishes critics with roaring one-handed stunner
Jonny Bairstow potentially pulled off the catch of the series on Wednesday|
ESPN Cricinfo/ ESPN
Every cricketer has weaknesses, but some exist for the big stages and stretch beyond their capabilities when the situation demands it the most. Jonny Bairstow definitely belongs to this list, as he proved with a screamer in Manchester after being criticized for his keeping throughout the series.
England got well on top of proceedings late on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford as quick wickets of the well-set Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green after Tea saw Australia skittle to 255/7 on a good batting deck. While it was Chris Woakes who played the star turn by scalping the duo in the same over, he had Jonny Bairstow a lot to thank for as the wicket-keeper pulled off a grab for the ages to take the seamer's wicket column up to three.
Marsh, who had looked exception for his 51 off 60 deliveries, was up against the man that had got him twice in the previous Test in the 63rd over. On the fifth delivery, Woakes pitched the ball at good length with just a hint of seam movement straightening the ball to reach Marsh on the fourth stump line. The all-rounder, who was playing from well inside his crease, was completely caught squared up by the slight deviation and ended up limply thrusting his bat out thus gaining a thick outside edge. However, Woakes' brilliant effort seemed to have gone to waste as Bairstow had already shifted his weight towards his left, seemingly out of time to get to the rapidly travelling ball on the opposite side. Yet, in a staggering display of catching, the wicket-keeper flung his body at the Dukes, almost falling behind his feet frozen on the ground. In the end, the ball had somehow stuck in the cup of his gloves between the thumb and the wicket-keeper, sending the crowd into raptures.
Fellow Yorkshire man Joe Root did not waste a second in congratulating Bairstow for his antics as he embraced the veteran while he was still on the ground as the entire team soon converged around them to celebrate the brilliant take. The wicket came at a crucial time for Bairstow, given he had had a number of important catches dropped in the three Tests so far leading to calls to drop him in favour of a specialist wicket-keeper, and served as a reminder of the skill he possesses with the gloves when on top of his game.
