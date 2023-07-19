Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as late Australian wicket leaves fourth Test finely balanced at end of Day 1

England skipper Ben Stokes won his fourth consecutive toss of the series and decided to bat first under cloudy skies at Old Trafford. The decision reaped rewards early as Stuart Broad trapped the series' leading run-scorer Usman Khawaja plumb in front of the stumps to send him back to the pavilion for a paltry score of 3. His fellow opener David Warner, who has been under fire for being an easy target for Broad, survived the new ball onslaught while stringing together a few boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking. However, just as he looked set for a big score, a lazy drive off a wide delivery from Chris Woakes meant the veteran opener was caught at slips for a rapid 32. Batting aficionados Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith ensured the team was dealt no further damage in the session as Australia went for Lunch in a strong position of 107/2.