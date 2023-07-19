Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as late Australian wicket leaves fourth Test finely balanced at end of Day 1
Chris Woakes outshone his teammates on Day 1 with four crucial wickets|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
The penultimate Ashes Test followed the same narrative as the rest of the series with the pendulum swinging back and forth between England and Australia throughout Day 1, eventually coming to rest in the middle. Labuschagne top-scored for Australia with 51 while Woakes scalped four with the ball.
England skipper Ben Stokes won his fourth consecutive toss of the series and decided to bat first under cloudy skies at Old Trafford. The decision reaped rewards early as Stuart Broad trapped the series' leading run-scorer Usman Khawaja plumb in front of the stumps to send him back to the pavilion for a paltry score of 3. His fellow opener David Warner, who has been under fire for being an easy target for Broad, survived the new ball onslaught while stringing together a few boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking. However, just as he looked set for a big score, a lazy drive off a wide delivery from Chris Woakes meant the veteran opener was caught at slips for a rapid 32. Batting aficionados Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith ensured the team was dealt no further damage in the session as Australia went for Lunch in a strong position of 107/2.
Smith looked to be at his best as he aggregated runs at the rate of knots but a carefully devised plan by the English to drag him wide of the stumps before catching him off guard with a straighter delivery eventually paid off as Mark Wood got rid of the talisman for 41 off 52 deliveries. Nevertheless, Labuschagne continued to trot along to register his first half-century of the series, building a 63-run partnership with Travis Head in the process. The duo fell on either side of Tea, with Head being the 600th Test victim of Broad after a well-made 48, to leave the Kangaroos reeling at 189/5.
Western Australia all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green stabilized proceedings with a 65-run stand but fell victim to Chris Woakes in the same over, exposing the tail to the English attack. Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc went around their business patiently to survive until the new ball was taken before the wicket-keeper got a trailing inside edge while trying to leave a Woakes delivery in the 81st over to hand the right-hand seamer his fourth wicket. Incoming batter Pat Cummins remained on the crease at the end of play alongside Starc whose runs column read, as the visitors ended the day on 299/8.
Correct
Jimmy Anderson in Ashes 2023. 😔 pic.twitter.com/54uqoAyAXx— Dennis🕸 (@DenissForReal) July 19, 2023
Special one
Broady ✨️#StuartBroad enters the special list.#Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/RvqzdX5AK5— 𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗶.🏴 (@kohlifangirl178) July 19, 2023
A worldie
Just when you least expect it, a Worldie from YJB. #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/ecBMs5UDyh— simon hughes (@theanalyst) July 19, 2023
Fantastic
What a fantastic achievement - Stuart Broad reaches the milestone of 600 Test wickets in a Test career that has spanned nearly 16 years #Cricket #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/CcPSWx3j9C— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) July 19, 2023
Elite
Pace bowlers will 600 or more Test wickets:— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 19, 2023
- James Anderson
- Stuart Broad
- End of list#Ashes #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/Jo2rLqoCNs
True
The transition we’ve all been waiting for… #INDvsWI back to #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/l8VApZORaI— Swethima Nair (@Co0kiee__) July 19, 2023
He has done it
NEW BALL AND WOAKES DOES IT AGIAN WENT TO LEAVE A BALL AND CLIPS IT 8 DOWN HUGE WICKET #Ashes2023 #Ashes— Baz (@bazza080808) July 19, 2023
Big game
Beautiful ground and a BIG GAME!!especially for those residing in the North, as it is the last Ashes to be played in this region until 2031.#Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/M16huTLpr5— Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) July 19, 2023
Every english enjoyed that
I am half enjoying the #Ashes2023 because Steve Smith is not scoring big— Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) July 19, 2023
We all do
I do enjoy Ashes Test Matches #Ashes2023— Peter Reid 💙 (@reid6peter) July 19, 2023