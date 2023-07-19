Report | Asia Cup to kick off from August 30 while featuring India-Pakistan clash on September 2

The original draft schedule was prepared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but it has undergone several changes and the latest version features shared hosting rights between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The six-nation tournament will feature 13 matches with teams divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will advance into the Super Four stage where they will battle it out to book a berth in the final. Only one Super Fours fixture will be hosted by Pakistan while the other games would be played in Sri Lanka.