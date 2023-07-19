More Options

SL vs PAK | Twitter hails Babar Azam’s slip fielding as he grabs sharp stunner to dismiss Matthews

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Babar Azam took a stunner to dismiss Angelo Matthews

Pakistan's fielding is usually at the receiving end of criticism from fans and spectators as they often commit mistakes on the field. However, Babar Azam compelled everyone to praise Pakistani fielding by unleashing a top notch effort in the slips to dismiss Angelo Matthews.

The first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka hung in the balance on Day 4 as the latter trailed by 55 runs in the second innings by the end of the first session. Pakistan's spinners played a key role in keeping their team alive in the contest as they picked three wickets in the session. Skipper Babar Azam rpoved instrumental as well, as he pulled off a brilliant fielding effort to make waves in the fixture. 

Nauman Ali was bowling the 33rd over of the innings and Angelo Matthews was on strike to face the first ball of the over. The left-arm spinner bowled a delivery around off and the batter pressed forward to defend it. However, the ball spun away from the batter taking his outside edge. It looked like the ball would sneak through the gap between the slip fielder and the wicketkeeper after taking the edge. But Babar Azam, who was positioned in the slips, had some other plans in mind. 

The Pakistan skipper dived to his left in an instant and grabbed a stunner to dismiss the batter. His brilliant catch garnered a lot of praise and the Twitterati hailed his effort on social media. 

