SL vs PAK | Twitter hails Babar Azam’s slip fielding as he grabs sharp stunner to dismiss Matthews
Babar Azam took a stunner to dismiss Angelo Matthews|
(ICC)
Pakistan's fielding is usually at the receiving end of criticism from fans and spectators as they often commit mistakes on the field. However, Babar Azam compelled everyone to praise Pakistani fielding by unleashing a top notch effort in the slips to dismiss Angelo Matthews.
The first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka hung in the balance on Day 4 as the latter trailed by 55 runs in the second innings by the end of the first session. Pakistan's spinners played a key role in keeping their team alive in the contest as they picked three wickets in the session. Skipper Babar Azam rpoved instrumental as well, as he pulled off a brilliant fielding effort to make waves in the fixture.
Nauman Ali was bowling the 33rd over of the innings and Angelo Matthews was on strike to face the first ball of the over. The left-arm spinner bowled a delivery around off and the batter pressed forward to defend it. However, the ball spun away from the batter taking his outside edge. It looked like the ball would sneak through the gap between the slip fielder and the wicketkeeper after taking the edge. But Babar Azam, who was positioned in the slips, had some other plans in mind.
The Pakistan skipper dived to his left in an instant and grabbed a stunner to dismiss the batter. His brilliant catch garnered a lot of praise and the Twitterati hailed his effort on social media.
What a catch by GOAT!
July 19, 2023
Brilliant one!
What a catch by Babar Azam, tremendous grab by skipper at slip, absolutely brilliant! It was a length ball around off, Mathews presses forward to defend but but turned away, takes the edge & goes quickly to the left and baber takes a blinder. #PAKvsSL #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/V9p7UhDEj3— Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) July 19, 2023
Reflexes are too good!
Babar Azam take a beautiful catch 👆 😍#PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/NqHdlGf8Q1— Furqan Akram (@iamfurqan59) July 19, 2023
Love him!
Babar Azam on the field 🥳❤️— SUMMI ⁵⁶🕊 || BA56𓃵 STAN || Madhiazzzz Day 🎂 (@itss_Sumii) July 19, 2023
Outstanding Catch 🔥#BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/JSnQvIaP6G
Outstanding effort!
Brilliant catch from Babar azam❤❤🔥🔥🔥🔥#BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/ac83HOS1B6— Mashal (@Mashal_071) July 19, 2023
Expect the unexpected catch!
_*Babar Azam great catch 3 out*_👑💥🤯#PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/KDNMRTIuxu— Mr Cricket 360 Official (@mrcricket360_) July 19, 2023
He's too good at it!
𝐵𝑎𝑏𝑎𝑟 𝐴𝑧𝑎𝑚 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑓𝑖𝑒𝑙𝑑𝑒𝑟 𝑠𝑢𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑚𝑎𝑐𝑦 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑢𝑒𝑠, 𝑊ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑎 𝑏𝑟𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑐𝑎𝑡𝑐ℎ 𝑏𝑦 𝑠𝑘𝑖𝑝𝑝𝑒𝑟🔥 #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/JQIxWnbUSi— UmaiR // BA56 👑❤️ (@iUmair56) July 19, 2023
Can't hate this man!
What a catch by Babar Azam. Mathews gone. pic.twitter.com/7TN0Ert4ug— Straw Hat Jutt 🎗 🇵🇰 (@StrawHatLuffy7x) July 19, 2023
Babr the new King!
When king do something #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/uwholbfPhA— Farooq Khan (@khanakbarfarooq) July 19, 2023
Hahaha!
Never knew I would love Babar for his fielding too >>>>#BabarAzam #BabarAzam𓃵 #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/7aOY168ZfY— Mary Marouf (@Cricket_istic) July 19, 2023