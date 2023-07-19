SL vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Shafique’s sharp screamer to dismiss Samarawickrama amazes commentators
Abdullah Shafique pulled off a stunner in the fixture against Sri Lanka|
(ICC)
Pakistan isn’t particularly known as a good fielding side in world cricket but they manage to elevate their standards on some occasions and the Galle Test turned out to be one such fixture. Abdullah Shafique added to the team’s top-notch efforts with a sharp take which even awed the commentators.
Pakistan hold a significant edge over Sri Lanka in the first Test of the bilateral series as the hosts lead by 60 runs on the penultimate day with six batters back in the hut. Their spinners did a really good job for the visitors but the credit for the dismissals also goes to the fielders as their fielding was the primary cause behind some wickets. Abdullah Shafqiue came up with one such effort to dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama and it had everyone in awe, including the commentators.
Samarawickrama was facing the 56th over of the innings from Agha Salman and decided to tackle the bowler with a different approach on the fifth ball. The batter stepped down the pitch, seeing which the off-spinner dragged back his length a bit. As the batter walked down the track, Abdullah Shafqiue who was fielding at short leg moved to his left in anticipation.
However, the ball flew behind from the inside edge of the batter and the fielder was wrong-footed as a result. Still, Shafqiue was lightning quick to grab the stunner as he managed to reach out to the ball with a full stretch. The incredible fielding effort was hailed by many and it generated a lot of reactions on social media as a result.
Unbelievable!
#PAKvsSL #SLvPAK #SLvsPAK— sportoholic (@hydrsakeena007) July 19, 2023
WHAT A CATCH ABDULLAH SHAFIQUE! UNBELIEVABLE REFLEXES! 👏🤯 pic.twitter.com/lJYmb7EORT
Great catch!
6th wicket* 🔥♥️— Mr Cricket 360 Official (@mrcricket360_) July 19, 2023
[7/19, 2:00 PM] +92 311 1263641: 💥 Another stunning catch! Abdullah Shafique 🔥
Salman Ali Agha takes his 2nd wicket.#PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/ms5NOi8Rt8
Can't believe this!
Another stunning catch! Abdullah Shafique 🔥🇵🇰— ミ★ 𝘏𝘢𝘴نین ★彡 (@naintweets_) July 19, 2023
Salman Ali Agha takes his 2nd wicket.#PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/gHGQGYHaqN
Extrordinary catch!
What a diving catch by Abdullah Shafique. pic.twitter.com/JDVB3yVhwE— Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) July 19, 2023
Stunner!
Brilliant Catch from Abdullah Shafique and Sri Lanka are 6 down now.#PAKvsSL | #SLvsPAK | #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/F12ETs86op— King Babar Azam Army (@babarazamking_) July 19, 2023
Craziest ever!
Damn! Abdullah Shafique. What a catch! #SLvPAK— RÂK (@rajamsdale) July 19, 2023
It will remain as one of the best catches in Test Cricket!
What a catch!! Take a bow Abdullah shafique 🫡 pic.twitter.com/x4HDB5r4GU— ʜ ᴀ ᴍ z ᴀ (@hamza_1585) July 19, 2023
Wow!!!
This was a mind blowing catch by Abdullah Shafique!#PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/sbn9w6Gtms— Awais Malik (@AwaisMalik02) July 19, 2023
Agreed!
This was a mind blowing catch by Abdullah Shafique!#PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/sbn9w6Gtms— Awais Malik (@AwaisMalik02) July 19, 2023
Yes it is!
Unbelievable catch by Abdullah Shafique!pic.twitter.com/fsODVCBZ4f— consecutive psl champions (@LQ_Enjoyer) July 19, 2023