SL vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Shafique’s sharp screamer to dismiss Samarawickrama amazes commentators

Pakistan hold a significant edge over Sri Lanka in the first Test of the bilateral series as the hosts lead by 60 runs on the penultimate day with six batters back in the hut. Their spinners did a really good job for the visitors but the credit for the dismissals also goes to the fielders as their fielding was the primary cause behind some wickets. Abdullah Shafqiue came up with one such effort to dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama and it had everyone in awe, including the commentators.