WATCH | Dre Russ displays incredible power hitting with a huge six landing out of the stadium
(BCCI)
Andre Russell is one of the most feared batters in T20 cricket and his supreme hitting skills are the reason behind it. The West Indian all-rounder showed it once more as he smashed a gigantic 108-meter six out of the park against Haris Rauf in the ongoing season of Major League Cricket.
As the pool of T20 cricket leagues around the world has been expanding in recent times, USA Cricket have added one more to the list with the launch of the major league cricketer. Several overseas stars have participated in the tournament and they leave an impact in the games with their performances. Andre Russell was the latest to shine as he displayed his destructive skills with the bat in the game against San Francisco Unicorns.
Russell was aiming to steer the scoreboard for Los Angeles Knight Riders while chasing a huge target with two overs left. Haris Rauf was bowling the 19th over and he bowled a slower delivery on the first ball to deceive the batter. However, Russell outsmarted him by spotting the pace variation and smashing a powerful hit.
The slog over midwicket from the batter sailed miles away and it landed out of the stadium. The 108-meter six was also praised by the spectator and the West Indian all-rounder soon created a buzz on social media.
ONE HUNDRED AND EIGHT METERS!💪— Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 19, 2023
Andre Russell with a SHOT TO THE MOON!🌕 pic.twitter.com/WHYt9HGD1M