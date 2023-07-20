Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Joe Root's frantic 'Bazball' antics end with unplayable delivery
Joe Root's dream of a second century in the series was cut short by Josh Hazlewood|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
The 'Bazball' era of Test cricket has effectively been about expecting the unexpected and Joe Root's innings on Thursday epitomized the mantra. The batter uncharacteristically went after the bowling throughout his rapid knock and it fittingly took an erratic delivery from Hazlewood to dismiss him.
England dominated proceedings on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test, largely courtesy of brilliant knocks by Zak Crawley and Joe Root to take the hosts to a first-innings lead of 34 by the time both departed the crease. While the former's knock of 189 was well aligned with his usual aggressive style of play, his partner in crime looked in an inspired mood when he came on to the crease at 130/2 and went about his business with unusual aplomb. The former England skipper eventually departed on 84 off just 95 deliveries, exhibiting an extravagant array of shots in the process, and was only undone by the Old Trafford pitch playing dirty tricks on him.
Up against Hazlewood in the 62nd over, the right-arm pacer started the six-ball stint with a delivery pitched very straight and just short of a length. Root seemed to judge the trajectory of the ball early and got into a comfortable position for a textbook defence, with no idea he was in for a massive surprise. The Dukes simply refused to rise once it hit the pitch and beat the batter all hands up, passing by Root's shin to rattle into the middle stump and send the bails flying. The batter could not believe his luck having been so close to a 31st Test ton as he took a moment for the horrid nature of his dismissal to sink in before slowly trotting back to the pavilion.
Nevertheless, Twitter was all praise for the masterful knock by Root, featuring eight boundaries and an audacious reverse ramp for six, and also expressed their sympathies for the untimely wicket.
Absolute beauty from Hazelwood!
The only way to get him out 😉— England CrickAbset (@englandcricket) July 20, 2023
Nothing you can do about those, Joe... #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/2RYAhrfHcM
Century missed
Joe Root miss his hundred out on 84(95) run.— Surinder (@navsurani) July 20, 2023
England now 357/4.#ENGvAUS #Ashes
No one
No one can survive that, even the great joe root 🥲 https://t.co/aQW1FOuMeV— Darshana (@_TheKande) July 20, 2023
Impossible
Joe Root dismissed by an impossible to play delivery.— Elton Welsby (@WelsbyElton) July 20, 2023
Pitched and never got off the ground.
In fact the pitch is beginning to show some peculiarities.
A real pity the weekend forecast is so dodgy.
Unplayable
Have to feel for Joe Root there, that’s unplayable for anyone taller than Ben Duckett— Andy Gordon (@Andy_JGordon) July 20, 2023
Catching up
Most times dismissing Joe Root in Tests :— Krish (Annabel Sutherland Stan) (@143NotOut) July 20, 2023
🇦🇺 Pat Cummins – 11 times.
🇦🇺 Josh Hazlewood – 9 times.*#Ashes | #ENGvsAUS | #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/KjXrsITURR
He can't play that
How the fuck is Joe Root supposed to hit that? #Ashes— Key Specimen 🐝🇬🇧 (@KeySpecimen97) July 20, 2023
Unlucky
What the hell was that !!! Joe Root too unlucky to miss out on a hundred #Ashes— Omkar Indian Team Fan🇮🇳 (@Omkar_Acharya12) July 20, 2023
Horrible
What a horrible way to end a good innings for Joe Root, so unlucky!— Ben Tait (@btait16) July 20, 2023
Awful
Awful scuttler Joe Root got there, not much you can do about those!— Craig G @[email protected] (@derbadian) July 20, 2023
That inconsistent bounce will only get worse and the Aussies have to bat again #Ashes #ENGvAUS