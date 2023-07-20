Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Joe Root's frantic 'Bazball' antics end with unplayable delivery

Up against Hazlewood in the 62nd over, the right-arm pacer started the six-ball stint with a delivery pitched very straight and just short of a length. Root seemed to judge the trajectory of the ball early and got into a comfortable position for a textbook defence, with no idea he was in for a massive surprise. The Dukes simply refused to rise once it hit the pitch and beat the batter all hands up, passing by Root's shin to rattle into the middle stump and send the bails flying. The batter could not believe his luck having been so close to a 31st Test ton as he took a moment for the horrid nature of his dismissal to sink in before slowly trotting back to the pavilion.