Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Zak Crawley's historic knock hands England complete control on Day 2

Mayhem ensued in the second session of the day, as England put their foot flat on the pedal with an extravagant display of boundary hitting. Both Ali and Crawley comfortably reached their half-centuries, the latter reaching the milestone of 3,000 runs in the process to become only the 16th all-rounder in Test history to also have 200 wickets to his name. He eventually departed for 54 courtesy of a brilliant diving catch by Usman Khawaja off Mitchell Starc to beckon Joe Root to the crease. Thereon, the former skipper alongside Crawley went on a scoring spree fit enough for white ball cricket, taking the side to Tea at 239/2 with the session having cost Australia 172 runs at nearly seven runs an over.