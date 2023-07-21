Ashes 2023 | Twitter blasts Alex Carey for horrid run-out fumble to hand Ben Stokes crucial reprieve
Alex Carey's missed chance gave Ben Stokes a another lease on Friday|
Getty
Pressure can break or make a man, and if the action early on Friday is anything to go by, Alex Carey is in for a long afternoon. The wicket-keeper cost Australia the all-important wicket of Ben Stokes with a sloppy effort and piled on the agony with a non-appeal after being afforded a second chance.
England strengthened their advantageous position in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford even further in the first session on Day 3 as Ben Stokes and Harry Brook went about their business briskly and with intent. However, their rewards did not come without the aid of the Australian fielders as they missed half-chances one after the other but things truly came to a head when Alex Carey let go of as simple a runout chance as possible in the 74th over of the innings.
Ben Stokes was up against Mitchell Starc and whacked a fullish delivery outside off through the covers with substitute fielder Michael Neser giving chase. After completing a ron, the host skipper beckoned Brook for a quick double, a decision that nearly proved to be suicidal. Neser collected the ball cleanly and slung it back ferociously towards Carey, catching his counterpart well short of the crease. Yet, the pressure of the moment seemed to get to Carey as he failed to gather the ball in his gloves and broke the stumps empty-handed. The wicket-keeper immediately acknowledged his mistake which kept the visitors from even appealing for a dismissal.
Things went from bad to worse when the replays showed that even though Carey had let go of the Dukes, it had managed to fall onto the pitch and roll onto the stumps at the same moment as Carey disturbing the wickets with his hands, potentially meaning Stokes could have been dismissed regardless of the fumble. However, a lack of an appeal meant the decision was not sent to the third umpire. Twitterati could not believe the mistake made by Carey at such a crucial point of the match and let their frustration know on social media.
Blunder from Carey
July 21, 2023
Correct
Alex Carey has done everything wrong after this. pic.twitter.com/DXaJE5ydDq— JayGawas (@JayGawas14) July 21, 2023
Feel for Carey
Feel for Alex Carey. Looks shot to pieces after his gamesmanship at Lord's. Just botched a simple run out chance to get rid of Stokes. Stick to dodgy stumpings.— Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) July 21, 2023
No the first time
Not the first time Alex Carey has shown poor hand eye coordination (leaving barbers without paying for haircut)— Y (@tinscognito__) July 21, 2023
Very costly
The most costly Alex Carey mistake with the gloves since he dropped Moeen at Hove in the T20 quarter final— Joe (@joeross00) July 21, 2023
Not what he had hoped for
Alex Carey is having a very uneasy Ashes atm— Azfaarᴵᶜᵗ (@iamazfaar) July 21, 2023
Yup
Alex Carey you just fumbled the ashes!!— ⛷️ (@stokaljona) July 21, 2023
True
Alex Carey, you've just missed run outed the Ashes— t_om_s (@T_om_s) July 21, 2023
Obviously
Alex Carey: karma.— Simon Myerson KC (@SCynic1) July 21, 2023
Obviously unaffected by public reaction 😂
Butter fingers
Alex Carey... pic.twitter.com/zo6CtGIkQ7— Jack (@JDanial16) July 21, 2023