Ashes 2023 | Twitter blasts Alex Carey for horrid run-out fumble to hand Ben Stokes crucial reprieve

Alex Carey's missed chance gave Ben Stokes a another lease on Friday

Pressure can break or make a man, and if the action early on Friday is anything to go by, Alex Carey is in for a long afternoon. The wicket-keeper cost Australia the all-important wicket of Ben Stokes with a sloppy effort and piled on the agony with a non-appeal after being afforded a second chance.

England strengthened their advantageous position in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford even further in the first session on Day 3 as Ben Stokes and Harry Brook went about their business briskly and with intent. However, their rewards did not come without the aid of the Australian fielders as they missed half-chances one after the other but things truly came to a head when Alex Carey let go of as simple a runout chance as possible in the 74th over of the innings.

Ben Stokes was up against Mitchell Starc and whacked a fullish delivery outside off through the covers with substitute fielder Michael Neser giving chase. After completing a ron, the host skipper beckoned Brook for a quick double, a decision that nearly proved to be suicidal. Neser collected the ball cleanly and slung it back ferociously towards Carey, catching his counterpart well short of the crease. Yet, the pressure of the moment seemed to get to Carey as he failed to gather the ball in his gloves and broke the stumps empty-handed. The wicket-keeper immediately acknowledged his mistake which kept the visitors from even appealing for a dismissal.

Things went from bad to worse when the replays showed that even though Carey had let go of the Dukes, it had managed to fall onto the pitch and roll onto the stumps at the same moment as Carey disturbing the wickets with his hands, potentially meaning Stokes could have been dismissed regardless of the fumble. However, a lack of an appeal meant the decision was not sent to the third umpire. Twitterati could not believe the mistake made by Carey at such a crucial point of the match and let their frustration know on social media.  

