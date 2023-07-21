Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Jonny Bairstow's massive six has Ben Stokes whistling in disbelief

With just one wicket left for England, Bairstow had adopted route one and was going absolutely gung-ho at every opportunity he got when he came up against Pat Cummins in the 105th over. The third ball of the over was a luscious pull shot for six but the Yorkshireman had his best saved for two balls later. The Australian skipper pitched the ball wide of the stumps and on length, right in Bairstow's slot. The 33-year-old cleared his front leg and struck the Dukes with one clean swing, making contact with it right out of the meat of the bat. The red cherry sailed way past deep midwicket and into the stands, sending the crowd into raptures.