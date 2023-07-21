Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Jonny Bairstow's massive six has Ben Stokes whistling in disbelief
Jonny Bairstow was in incredible form on Friday|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
The biggest compliment a batter can receive for a shot is when the entire dressing room has their mouths wide open in astonishment, especially when that contingent includes as accomplished a hitter as Ben Stokes. Jonny Bairstow scaled those heights and more on Friday during a brilliant century.
England took Australia to the cleaners on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester, ending up with a massive total of 592 in the first innings. The star turn on Friday was Jonny Bairstow who displayed incredible hitting prowess enroute to an unbeaten 99 and only missed out on a century due to the hosts running out of wickets. Nevertheless, the wicket-keeper batter had an array of audacious shots among the 10 boundaries and four sixes he struck, including a phenomenal maximum that would make the cricketing highlight reels for years to come.
With just one wicket left for England, Bairstow had adopted route one and was going absolutely gung-ho at every opportunity he got when he came up against Pat Cummins in the 105th over. The third ball of the over was a luscious pull shot for six but the Yorkshireman had his best saved for two balls later. The Australian skipper pitched the ball wide of the stumps and on length, right in Bairstow's slot. The 33-year-old cleared his front leg and struck the Dukes with one clean swing, making contact with it right out of the meat of the bat. The red cherry sailed way past deep midwicket and into the stands, sending the crowd into raptures.
The best reactions came from Bairstow's teammates in the dressing room, as both skipper Ben Stokes and compatriot Joe Root immediately had their mouths open and lips instinctively making a circle seeing the connection Bairstow got. Having traced the ball right to the very end, Stokes exclaimed with unadulterated excitement 'That's massive', mirroring the emotion of every cricket fan on social media.
July 21, 2023
Jonny Bairstow#TheAshes pic.twitter.com/0037SoQNEO— Tom Giles (@TomGiles__) July 21, 2023
Don’t normally watch the cricket but enjoy this from Bairstow #Ashes23— Chris Tobin (@tobinaldo7) July 21, 2023
Absolutely brutal. #Bairstow— Fábio (@Fabio_Gesualdo) July 21, 2023
I’m sorry for doubting you bairstow— Harry (@enzooo_cfc) July 21, 2023
Ben Stokes’ reaction to that last enormous six from Bairstow was brilliant.— Michael (@mikesm24) July 21, 2023
Bairstow bazballin big time right now— Namrah Shafiq (@beep2804) July 21, 2023
Utter filth from Bairstow— Joe Ost (@Osty1988) July 21, 2023
Never doubted Bairstow 🦤— Baz Ball (@ashleycooper956) July 21, 2023
Bairstow just hit 6 it had snow on it he Keft Stokes Root gasping hes took our lead to 256 573'-9— Swoopspurs (Davspurs) (@Swoopspurs7) July 21, 2023