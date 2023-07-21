Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Wood brings up Test century with searing bouncer to get rid of hapless Head

The 33-year-old was bowling the 37th over of the innings and already had his tail up, having got the all-important scalp of Steve Smith just 10 deliveries ago. Wood started his over by banging the ball hard more than halfway down the pitch, hoping to exploit a well-documented weakness of Head. The Dukes ball simply kept on rising after pitching and climbed onto the batter before he had a modicum of a clue about what was happening. Head eventually just stood his ground and sheepishly raised his hands alongside a little hop, hoping to avoid the red cherry, but his effort was too little too late as the ball struck his gloves and looped to Ben Duckett at gully for a simple catch. The ball had clocked a brilliant 91 mph, almost touching the 150kph mark, which showed why Head had reacted the way he did.