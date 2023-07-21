Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Wood brings up Test century with searing bouncer to get rid of hapless Head
Mark Wood's ferocious spell late on Day 3 earned him his 100th Test wicket|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
The best prospect that Test cricket arguably has to offer is batsmen trying to face up against express speed at the risk of losing their heads, especially when the pacers are on a roll. Mark Wood provided exhibit A of the same on Friday as he brought up a milestone 100th wicket in some style.
England got within touching distance of victory in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on the third day of play largely courtesy of a late surge by their marquee pacer Mark Wood. The speedster got into a rhythm in his final spell of the day and cranked up the speedometer to wreak havoc in the Australian batting unit, ensuring a momentous 100th Test wicket was made memorable with a worthy delivery to dismiss Travis Head.
The 33-year-old was bowling the 37th over of the innings and already had his tail up, having got the all-important scalp of Steve Smith just 10 deliveries ago. Wood started his over by banging the ball hard more than halfway down the pitch, hoping to exploit a well-documented weakness of Head. The Dukes ball simply kept on rising after pitching and climbed onto the batter before he had a modicum of a clue about what was happening. Head eventually just stood his ground and sheepishly raised his hands alongside a little hop, hoping to avoid the red cherry, but his effort was too little too late as the ball struck his gloves and looped to Ben Duckett at gully for a simple catch. The ball had clocked a brilliant 91 mph, almost touching the 150kph mark, which showed why Head had reacted the way he did.
Wood was ecstatic after the dismissal, his 100th in Test cricket eight years on from his debut in his 29th appearance, as a stream of congratulations flooded in for him on social media.
Bamboozled
Travis Head had no clue whatsoever‼️#MarkWood on the charge⚡#Ashes #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/SMHUmvOqus— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) July 21, 2023
Magic
It's Mark Wood's magicpic.twitter.com/qFTJub6Cik— Don Cricket 🏏 (@doncricket_) July 21, 2023
Extreme Pace
Mark Wood, The extreme pace man, on fire!🔥#TheAshespic.twitter.com/MNMVDUrtUb— Anunay (@Anunay_Aanand) July 21, 2023
Very bold
Bold claim but, Mark Wood > Pat Cummins!#Ashes2023 #Ashes #MarkWood— Akshobh Giridharadas (@Akshobh) July 21, 2023
Yup
This is Mark Wood's Ashes and I won't hear anything different #Ashes2023— Braders (@CarefreeBraders) July 21, 2023
Correct
you could see the fear in travis head’s eyes as soon as he saw mark wood at the end of his run up. his body language ☹️— Chuma (@BrainChuma) July 21, 2023
Loved it
Mark wood bowling 🚀.. things you love to see— Matthew Blackwood 💙 (@mewjo85) July 21, 2023
Crazy
Since they were both recalled at Headingley, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes have taken 23 of Australia's 34 wickets #TheTwoWs— Lawrence Booth (@BoothCricket) July 21, 2023
Factos
Mark Wood is better box office viewing then any #Marvel movie. That's just a fact #Ashes2023 #Ashes #Cricket #BarmyArmy— AngryGambler (@AngryGambler_) July 21, 2023
Hero
MARK WOOD!!! #Ashes hero! What a day! pic.twitter.com/byKsRapC0g— 𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕒𝕤𝕓𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕕 (@AndyBranton84) July 21, 2023