Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Wood brings up Test century with searing bouncer to get rid of hapless Head

Mark Wood's ferocious spell late on Day 3 earned him his 100th Test wicket

The best prospect that Test cricket arguably has to offer is batsmen trying to face up against express speed at the risk of losing their heads, especially when the pacers are on a roll. Mark Wood provided exhibit A of the same on Friday as he brought up a milestone 100th wicket in some style.

England got within touching distance of victory in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on the third day of play largely courtesy of a late surge by their marquee pacer Mark Wood. The speedster got into a rhythm in his final spell of the day and cranked up the speedometer to wreak havoc in the Australian batting unit, ensuring a momentous 100th Test wicket was made memorable with a worthy delivery to dismiss Travis Head.

The 33-year-old was bowling the 37th over of the innings and already had his tail up, having got the all-important scalp of Steve Smith just 10 deliveries ago. Wood started his over by banging the ball hard more than halfway down the pitch, hoping to exploit a well-documented weakness of Head. The Dukes ball simply kept on rising after pitching and climbed onto the batter before he had a modicum of a clue about what was happening. Head eventually just stood his ground and sheepishly raised his hands alongside a little hop, hoping to avoid the red cherry, but his effort was too little too late as the ball struck his gloves and looped to Ben Duckett at gully for a simple catch. The ball had clocked a brilliant 91 mph, almost touching the 150kph mark, which showed why Head had reacted the way he did.

Wood was ecstatic after the dismissal, his 100th in Test cricket eight years on from his debut in his 29th appearance, as a stream of congratulations flooded in for him on social media.

