Jasprit Bumrah back to bowling at full intensity, Rishabh Pant resumes batting and keeping in nets
Jasprit Bumrah is nearing his competitive comeback following an extended spell on the sidelines|
Jasprit Bumrah's Instagram
A medical notification issued by the BCCI has revealed that Jasprit Bumrah is in the final stage of his rehabilitation while Rishabh Pant has returned to the nets as well at the National Cricket Academy. The report further provided updates on the status of Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) on Friday provided comprehensive updates on the operating status of five international players namely Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant. All these players are currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore with the aim to make them ready for a return to competitive cricket as soon as possible.
The medical report revealed that the two pacers Bumrah and Krishna were in the final stage of their recovery and had already resumed full intensity training. Should they perform up to expectations at some upcoming practice games to be organized by the NCA, the BCCI might make a final appraisal and allow them to return to playing cricket at the highest level with a potential India call-up on the cards. Bumrah last took the field in a T20I against India in September 2022 and has since undergone back surgery.
Rishabh Pant, who suffered a horrific car crash in January, has been put on a fitness regime by the medical team involving "strength, flexibility, and running." Even though he has resumed both wicket-keeping and batting in the nets, he remains a fair way away from regaining full fitness.
Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Shreyas have been undergoing strength drills which are set to escalate in intensity in the coming days. Rahul had picked up a thigh injury during the IPL in May which had ruled him out of the tournament, as was the case for Shreyas Iyer who had missed the entire season with a severe lower back injury.
Medical Update: Team India (Senior Men)— BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2023
For details click 👇👇https://t.co/fcjgc9OvTH #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cxmuylxWxN