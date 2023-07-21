Jasprit Bumrah back to bowling at full intensity, Rishabh Pant resumes batting and keeping in nets

The medical report revealed that the two pacers Bumrah and Krishna were in the final stage of their recovery and had already resumed full intensity training. Should they perform up to expectations at some upcoming practice games to be organized by the NCA, the BCCI might make a final appraisal and allow them to return to playing cricket at the highest level with a potential India call-up on the cards. Bumrah last took the field in a T20I against India in September 2022 and has since undergone back surgery.