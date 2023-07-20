WI vs IND | Twitter labels Kohli’s glorious cover drive against Roach to be the greatest ever stroke in Tests
Virat Kohli smashed a cover drive against Kemar Roach in Port of Spain|
(BCCI)
Virat Kohli is one of the best batters in the modern era and he displays his capabilities often by hitting some memorable strokes with the bat. India’s ace batter added one more to the long list of such strokes as he smacked a ball from Kemar Roach through the covers for a boundary.
Although the venue of the second Test has been changed to Port of Spain from Dominica, India continues to earn an upper hand in the contest as they are poised at 214/4 by the end of the 59 overs in the third session. Indian batters played some impressive strokes during their stay at the crease but Virat Kohli topped them all with a magnificent cover drive in the final session of the day.
Kemar Roach was bowling the 57th over of the innings and Kohli was facing the third ball of the over. The bowler bowled a delivery full and wide outside off. Kohli didn’t miss out on an opportunity to capitalise the half-volley and he did in the most glorious manner. The star batter put his foot forward and creamed the ball through the covers for a boundary. Further, he also held the pose for the shot after executing it.
The Twitterati were quick to appreciate the shot and some of them even labelled it as one of the greatest shots in Test cricket.
