WI vs IND | Twitter labels Kohli’s glorious cover drive against Roach to be the greatest ever stroke in Tests

Kemar Roach was bowling the 57th over of the innings and Kohli was facing the third ball of the over. The bowler bowled a delivery full and wide outside off. Kohli didn’t miss out on an opportunity to capitalise the half-volley and he did in the most glorious manner. The star batter put his foot forward and creamed the ball through the covers for a boundary. Further, he also held the pose for the shot after executing it.