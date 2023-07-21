WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Kohli imitates Gill’s trademark century celebration after 29th Test hundred

After taking a lead of 1-0 in the Test series against West Indies, India looked to be on their way to a victory in the second game as well with the visitors posting 336/4 by the end of 96 overs. Virat Kohli rose to the occasion with a magnificent hundred in his 500th international game. He garnered a lot of praise for his knock but more than that, it was his celebration that made a lot of waves as it reminded fans of Shubman Gill.