WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Kohli imitates Gill’s trademark century celebration after 29th Test hundred

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

An ecstatic Virat Kohli after his 76th international century

ESPN Cricinfo/ AP

Top batters around the world often make waves when they celebrate their milestones in a special manner and Virat Kohli did the same in the Test against West Indies. Kohli imitated Shubman Gill’s century celebration in the Port of Spain by bowing down to the dressing room after scoring a hundred.

After taking a lead of 1-0 in the Test series against West Indies, India looked to be on their way to a victory in the second game as well with the visitors posting 336/4 by the end of 96 overs. Virat Kohli rose to the occasion with a magnificent hundred in his 500th international game. He garnered a lot of praise for his knock but more than that, it was his celebration that made a lot of waves as it reminded fans of Shubman Gill. 

Shannon Gabriel was bowling the 91st over of the innings and Kohli was facing the second ball of the over. Immediately after hitting a square drive for a four, the batter bowed down to the dressing room in celebration and kissed the wedding ring on his necklace. The celebration reminded fans of Shubman Gill and thus he earned a lot of limelight on social media. 

