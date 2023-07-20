More Options

WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Kohli's brilliance with bat helps India showcase a dominant display on Day 1

9

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Virat Kohli is on verge of century against West Indies in the second Test

(BCCI)

West Indies’ decision to bowl first backfired on them in the second Test as the visitors posted a total of 288/4 by the end of the first day. Virat Kohli was the star of the show with a knock of 87 runs while Ravindra Jadeja played a key role in steadying the innings by scoring 36 runs.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first Test of the series, India continue their dominance over the hosts in the second Test as well getting into a comfortable position after the end of the first day’s play. West Indies chose to bowl first in the match but the decision soon turned out to be wrong as the Indian openers played out the first session and India were unscathed before the teams walked back to the pavilion for lunch. 

Both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal completed their half-centuries but West Indies showed signs of comeback in the game. They picked four wickets in the second session and it felt like the hosts might keep the contest interesting. However, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja joined forces and stitched a partnership of 106 runs for the fourth wicket and steadied the innings. 

Kohli played a knock of unbeaten 87 runs while Jadeja stayed on the crease scoring 36 runs to take the team to a total of 288/4 after the umpires concluded the day. 

