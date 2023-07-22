Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as strong resistance on rain-marred Day 4 brings Australia closer to urn
Marnus Labuschagne was the star turn on Day 4 as he registered his first Test century in England|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
Just a session of play took place on Saturday in the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester as the visitors lost just one wicket in the gloomy weather to cut down on England's lead. Australia ended the day trailing by 61 runs, edging them closer to retaining the Ashes with further rain expected on Sunday.
After rain washed out the entire first session, the weather finally cleared to allow play to resume nearly five hours after the scheduled time. Australia, with an overnight score of 113/5, were faced with the prospects of overcast weather and a fresh English bowling attack but the Kangaroos stood their ground with aplomb. Marnus Labuschagne added to his score of 41 to bring up his second half-century in the match as he along with Mitchell Marsh survived 17 overs against the host pace quartet of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, and Chris Woakes.
Things became worse for England when umpires deemed the light to be too bad for fast bowlers to operate, forcing Ben Stokes to bring Moeen Ali and Joe Root into the attack. Labuschagne eventually registered his 11th Test century and first in England before edging a wide delivery off Root to Jonny Bairstow who took a sharp juggling catch with the gloves. With the century stand broken, the hosts looked dangerous as the ball began gripping and turning but Tea was called with Marsh unbeaten on 31 and Cameron Green at the crease on 3. During the break, rain made a reappearance, washing out the last session of play to have Australia at 214/5 at Stumps.
Complete package
Joe Root in Test cricket— Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) July 22, 2023
11320 runs
30 centuries
58 wickets
5 fer in India
181 catches taken
Complete all round package #Ashes2023#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/qnCiZBwuTC
Hope
England warming up in really cool new kit pic.twitter.com/ceyTxkr9dZ— Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) July 22, 2023
Very different
Two very different kinds of test matches being played in different parts of the world. Bazzball in England and Blockball in West Indies.#Ashes #Ashes2023 #IndiavsWestIndies— Niladri Shekhar Mitra (@niladri_m) July 22, 2023
It's not great
Unfortunately for England, the forecast for tomorrow isn't great either 😬 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/4GAWwB1wu4— Usman Baali (@UsmanBaali) July 22, 2023
Elite
Most Test wickets by cricketers with 8000+ Test runs— Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) July 22, 2023
Jacques Kallis - 292
Gary Sobers - 235
Steve Waugh - 92
Mark Waugh - 59
Joe Root - 58
Sachin Tendulkar - 46
Virender Sehwag - 40
Allan Border - 39#Ashes2023#ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/yimFCrW2Ty
Proper Test player
Marnus Labuschagne in his Test career— Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) July 22, 2023
Twin Test 100s v Pakistan at home
Twin Test 100s v NZ at home
Twin Test 100s v WI at home
Test 100 v India at home
Test 100 v England at home
Test 100 in Srilanka
Test 100 in England#Ashes2023#ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/oVtMcBBsri
Magician
Australia need some to stay there and today it's Marnus Labuschagne, The Magician.— paRaY_YasiR ✍️ (@ParayYasir2) July 22, 2023
Nothing gets sweeter than an Ashes hundred💯.
What a knock, what a player, Take a bow. #Ashes#Ashes2023#aus #ENGvsAUS #Cricket #ktwitter pic.twitter.com/TquFBOgPcU
Rain
It's raining in Manchester..... #Ashes2023 #ENGvsAUS #Cricket #cricketnews #Ashes pic.twitter.com/xH3d9ybtYw— paRaY_YasiR ✍️ (@ParayYasir2) July 22, 2023
Also umpires
Too dark to bowl fast, lads.#Ashes #Ashes23 #ENGvsAUS #TheAshes2023 pic.twitter.com/OcQbGfmWFd— Steve (@travelred) July 22, 2023
LOL
Keeping ourselves entertained 😂 #ashes #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/HnOTIeteix— Stuart Alker (@stuartalker) July 22, 2023