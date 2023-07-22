Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as strong resistance on rain-marred Day 4 brings Australia closer to urn

Things became worse for England when umpires deemed the light to be too bad for fast bowlers to operate, forcing Ben Stokes to bring Moeen Ali and Joe Root into the attack. Labuschagne eventually registered his 11th Test century and first in England before edging a wide delivery off Root to Jonny Bairstow who took a sharp juggling catch with the gloves. With the century stand broken, the hosts looked dangerous as the ball began gripping and turning but Tea was called with Marsh unbeaten on 31 and Cameron Green at the crease on 3. During the break, rain made a reappearance, washing out the last session of play to have Australia at 214/5 at Stumps.