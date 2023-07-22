More Options

Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as strong resistance on rain-marred Day 4 brings Australia closer to urn

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Marnus Labuschagne was the star turn on Day 4 as he registered his first Test century in England

Just a session of play took place on Saturday in the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester as the visitors lost just one wicket in the gloomy weather to cut down on England's lead. Australia ended the day trailing by 61 runs, edging them closer to retaining the Ashes with further rain expected on Sunday.

After rain washed out the entire first session, the weather finally cleared to allow play to resume nearly five hours after the scheduled time. Australia, with an overnight score of 113/5, were faced with the prospects of overcast weather and a fresh English bowling attack but the Kangaroos stood their ground with aplomb. Marnus Labuschagne added to his score of 41 to bring up his second half-century in the match as he along with Mitchell Marsh survived 17 overs against the host pace quartet of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, and Chris Woakes.

Things became worse for England when umpires deemed the light to be too bad for fast bowlers to operate, forcing Ben Stokes to bring Moeen Ali and Joe Root into the attack. Labuschagne eventually registered his 11th Test century and first in England before edging a wide delivery off Root to Jonny Bairstow who took a sharp juggling catch with the gloves. With the century stand broken, the hosts looked dangerous as the ball began gripping and turning but Tea was called with Marsh unbeaten on 31 and Cameron Green at the crease on 3. During the break, rain made a reappearance, washing out the last session of play to have Australia at 214/5 at Stumps.  

