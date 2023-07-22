BAN-W vs IND-W | Twitter reacts as Harmanpreet slams 'pathetic' umpiring after smashing stumps in anger
Harmanpreet Kaur was visibly agitated after her dismissal in the 3rd ODI|
Tensions boiling over in games between two rivals is no rare occurrence but rarely are the spiteful actions as intense as they were on Saturday. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur first heaved her bat at the stumps after being given out and then proceeded to give an unfiltered post-match speech.
Bangladesh Women had a historic day out on the field in Mirpur on Saturday as they managed to tie the third and final ODI against India to share the series 1-1, the first such instance in their cricketing history. However, the players were left with a sour aftertaste in their celebrations as the game was marked with umpiring controversies and things truly came to a head when Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed at a crucial juncture of the fixture.
Kaur was up against Nahida Akter in the 34th over of the second innings. The left-arm spinner pitched the ball straight and full, tempting Kaur to go down on one knee and attempt a sweep. However, the 34-year-old ended up missing the ball as it thumped into her front pad and looped into the air into the hands of slip. Akhter immediately ran away in celebration and the umpire showed little hesitation in raising his finger. In a major flashpoint, Kaur threw her hands up in frustration after seeing the decision and aggressively smashed apart the stumps using her bat in a grave moment of unsportsmanlike conduct. While walking off, she dispensed some heated words to the umpire while indicating the ball had taken an edge, evidently unaware that she had been given caught out.
Her dismissal saw India collapse from 160/4 to 225 all out, with the last wicket of Meghna Singh inviting further arguments as the batter claimed she had not got an edge despite being given caught behind. Earlier in the game, opener Yastika Bhatia had also stared at the umpire for long before walking off having been giving LBW, all of which prompted Kaur to go on the attack in the post-match presentation.
"I think a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised. The next time when we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly... some pathetic umpiring was done and we are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires," she stated.
The series of incidents drew major flak for Kaur on social media, while some agreed with her stern words.
