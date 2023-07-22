BAN-W vs IND-W | Twitter reacts as Harmanpreet slams 'pathetic' umpiring after smashing stumps in anger

Kaur was up against Nahida Akter in the 34th over of the second innings. The left-arm spinner pitched the ball straight and full, tempting Kaur to go down on one knee and attempt a sweep. However, the 34-year-old ended up missing the ball as it thumped into her front pad and looped into the air into the hands of slip. Akhter immediately ran away in celebration and the umpire showed little hesitation in raising his finger. In a major flashpoint, Kaur threw her hands up in frustration after seeing the decision and aggressively smashed apart the stumps using her bat in a grave moment of unsportsmanlike conduct. While walking off, she dispensed some heated words to the umpire while indicating the ball had taken an edge, evidently unaware that she had been given caught out.