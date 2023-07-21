WATCH | Charged up Nikin Jose gets involved in verbal fight with Soumya Sarkar in Emerging Asia Cup
Soumya Sarkar was involved in a war of words with Nikin Jose|
(ICC)
India and Bangladesh have enjoyed fierce rivalries in recent years and that has led to some altercations on the field. The Emerging Asia Cup 2023 witnessed a similar incident on Friday as Soumya Sarkar and Nikin Jose were involved in a heated argument after the former was dismissed.
Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 has turned out to be a tournament full of positive takeaways for Indian cricket as India A has made it to the final of the competition. The team beat Bangladesh A in the semi-final by a margin of 51 runs but India’s clinical display was overshadowed by the fight between Soumya Sarkar and Nikin Jose as it earned the spotlight from the fans.
Yuvrajsinh Dodiya was bowling the 26th over of the innings and he bowled a delivery to the batter in line of the middle stump sliding through with the angle. Soumya Sarkar who was on the strike tried to flick it in the leg-side but got an inside edge instead. After crashing with the pads, the ball flew behind the wickets. The slip fielder then dived to his left and that ensured the dismissal of Sarkar.
However, Jose was seen pretty charged up after the dismissal, and that started a war of words between both the batter and the fielder. The heated argument also caught the attention of the spectators soon and they also expressed their reaction on social media.
India vs Bangladesh - never short of some heat 🔥— FanCode (@FanCode) July 21, 2023
.
.#EmergingAsiaCup2023 #INDAvBANA pic.twitter.com/xxnMx8Arez