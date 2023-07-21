WATCH | Charged up Nikin Jose gets involved in verbal fight with Soumya Sarkar in Emerging Asia Cup

Yuvrajsinh Dodiya was bowling the 26th over of the innings and he bowled a delivery to the batter in line of the middle stump sliding through with the angle. Soumya Sarkar who was on the strike tried to flick it in the leg-side but got an inside edge instead. After crashing with the pads, the ball flew behind the wickets. The slip fielder then dived to his left and that ensured the dismissal of Sarkar.