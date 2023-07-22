More Options

WI vs IND | Twitter praises Ashwin’s ripper to break through Brathwaite’s resilience

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a ripper to Kraigg Braithwaite

(BCCI)

Boring passages of play often require incredible skill from the players to inject some excitement into the game and Ravichandran Ashwin scripted one such moment in the Test against West Indies. The off-spinner bowled a ripper to break through the defence of Kraigg Brathwaite and end his knock.

West Indies continued to trail by 277 runs with seven wickets in hand in the second session of Day 3 of the Port of Spain Test. Kraigg Braithwaite showcased resistance by playing a knock of 75 runs, earning a lot of praise for his gameplay. However, Ravichandran Ashwin stole all the limelight away from the batter by bowling a beauty to dismiss him. 

Ashwin was bowling the 73rd over of the innings and Braithwaite was facing the fourth delivery of the over. The spinner pitched the delivery outside off and the batter put his foot forward to defend. However, the Dukes spun a long way and breached the batter's gate to knock over the stumps. The Twitterati were quick to notice the dismissal and they praised the bowler for his brilliance. 

What a ball!

He never misses on stumps!

Clean one!

Yes agreed!

Magical one!

What?

Ashwin>>>>>>

Brilliant delivery!

Dream ball!

