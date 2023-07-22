WI vs IND | Twitter praises Ashwin’s ripper to break through Brathwaite’s resilience
Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a ripper to Kraigg Braithwaite|
(BCCI)
Boring passages of play often require incredible skill from the players to inject some excitement into the game and Ravichandran Ashwin scripted one such moment in the Test against West Indies. The off-spinner bowled a ripper to break through the defence of Kraigg Brathwaite and end his knock.
West Indies continued to trail by 277 runs with seven wickets in hand in the second session of Day 3 of the Port of Spain Test. Kraigg Braithwaite showcased resistance by playing a knock of 75 runs, earning a lot of praise for his gameplay. However, Ravichandran Ashwin stole all the limelight away from the batter by bowling a beauty to dismiss him.
Ashwin was bowling the 73rd over of the innings and Braithwaite was facing the fourth delivery of the over. The spinner pitched the delivery outside off and the batter put his foot forward to defend. However, the Dukes spun a long way and breached the batter's gate to knock over the stumps. The Twitterati were quick to notice the dismissal and they praised the bowler for his brilliance.
What a ball!
July 22, 2023
He never misses on stumps!
Ashwin's classic 🔥— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 22, 2023
What a bowler, one of the all-time great. pic.twitter.com/v4QURGkLa2
Clean one!
What a ball by Ravi Ashwin.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 22, 2023
Unplayable from The Magician Ashwin! pic.twitter.com/aDPlGN3UF0
Yes agreed!
What a dream delivery by Ravi Ashwin!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 22, 2023
A peach to remove Kraigg Brathwaite. pic.twitter.com/JPsuQWp1Eq
Magical one!
Ashwin magic#WIvIND #Ashwin pic.twitter.com/Ab8mlMXq71— Vaibhav Sharma (@vaibhav_4x) July 22, 2023
What?
Root>>ashwin as a bowler in sena— Abhinand achuzz (@ravisha47243966) July 22, 2023
Ashwin>>>>>>
That attention seeker @_FaridKhan will tweet this by saying that Ashwin learnt bowling from some Pakistani spinner, he can even mention someone from the current lot(Nawaz, imad, or someone else) he can even say that he learnt bowling from Babar azam for reach 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/1mrDtZ6YEC— TCL (@LaundaTcl90302) July 22, 2023
Brilliant delivery!
Magical Spell from Ashwin !!!#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/QmF9iMnY7L— Sayantan Pandit (@codziac) July 22, 2023
Dream ball!
