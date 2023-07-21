More Options

WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Kohli's sensational ton guides India to a huge total

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Virat Kohli scored a century in the second Test

A collective effort from Indian batters helped the team post a total in excess of 400 with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja leading the charge. Kohli played a brilliant knock of 121 runs while the all-rounder scored 61 runs to form a solid partnership for the fifth wicket on Day 2.

Indian batters continued their momentum from the first day of the second Test and went on to post a total of 438 by the end of the day. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja added some more runs to the fifth-wicket partnership before the former fell on a score of 121. Kohli played a glorious knock while Jadeja walked back to the pavilion after scoring a fifty. Ravichandran Ashwin also showcased his batting ability scoring a half-century and helping India post a total over 400 runs. 

The West Indian openers exhibited prolific resistance combining 71 runs for the first wicket. However, Jadeja provided first breakthrough for the Indian team dismissing Tagenarine Chanderpaul on 33 runs. Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie ensured that no more damage will be caused to the West Indian innings forging an alliance of 15 runs for the second wicket by the end of the day.  

