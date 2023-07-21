WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Kohli’s sensational ton guides India to a huge total
Virat Kohli scored a century in the second Test|
(BCCI)
A collective effort from Indian batters helped the team post a total in excess of 400 with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja leading the charge. Kohli played a brilliant knock of 121 runs while the all-rounder scored 61 runs to form a solid partnership for the fifth wicket on Day 2.
Indian batters continued their momentum from the first day of the second Test and went on to post a total of 438 by the end of the day. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja added some more runs to the fifth-wicket partnership before the former fell on a score of 121. Kohli played a glorious knock while Jadeja walked back to the pavilion after scoring a fifty. Ravichandran Ashwin also showcased his batting ability scoring a half-century and helping India post a total over 400 runs.
The West Indian openers exhibited prolific resistance combining 71 runs for the first wicket. However, Jadeja provided first breakthrough for the Indian team dismissing Tagenarine Chanderpaul on 33 runs. Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie ensured that no more damage will be caused to the West Indian innings forging an alliance of 15 runs for the second wicket by the end of the day.
#IndvWI Finally India strikes.. WI 71/1.— Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) July 21, 2023
Chanderpaul miscues one... Jadeja gets the wicket... Good catch by ashwin pic.twitter.com/3I4966pDwS
#Siraj in last 3 test has been ineffective, something is missing in his bowling. He must work on his skills, there's no penetration, it's just too flat. Very disappointing.👎👎— A_Verma 🔗 (@A_Verma05187) July 21, 2023
BTW #Ashwin has also bowled 11 overs already. What's happening.#INDvWI https://t.co/BU2w9s9Gn0
Thank you for the first wicket Sir Jadeja. Itni der me bas rona hi rah gaya tha.🤦🏻♂️ #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/dFSxgcGGaO— Vivek Shukla (@vivek_uoa) July 21, 2023
Thanks Jadeja ❤️— Krish (Annabel Sutherland Stan) (@143NotOut) July 21, 2023
Now I can sleep well 🛐#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/RVxpniOG3M
@BCCI @ICC How is it possible?— Debdut Majumder (@debdutmajumder) July 21, 2023
Today's Jadeja dismissal vs West Indies.#indiancricket #INDvsWI #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/XBc3CkKYo4
Why is not picking Sarfraj khan for indian team? Please give reason behind it? @JioCinema #SabJawaabMilenge #INDvsWI— Er. AABHINAV KUSHWAHA (@AabhinavEr) July 21, 2023
Abey koi toh wicket lelo re 👀#INDvsWI #TestCricket— Narendar 🇮🇳 (@imtnarendar) July 21, 2023
Ashwin ,jadeja ,Rohit ,Jaiswal 4 half centuries and One Century By King 👑 #INDvsWI— Ankur (@ankurumm) July 21, 2023
Should Hardik Pandya get a chance again in test bilaterals?#JioCinema #SabJawaabMilenge#INDvsWI— Sovan Das (@SovanDa63781703) July 21, 2023