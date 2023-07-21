WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Kohli’s sensational ton guides India to a huge total

Indian batters continued their momentum from the first day of the second Test and went on to post a total of 438 by the end of the day. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja added some more runs to the fifth-wicket partnership before the former fell on a score of 121. Kohli played a glorious knock while Jadeja walked back to the pavilion after scoring a fifty. Ravichandran Ashwin also showcased his batting ability scoring a half-century and helping India post a total over 400 runs.