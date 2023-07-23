More Options

Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Australia retain urn for fourth consecutive time after Day 5 washout

Ben Stokes cut a frustrated figure amidst all the rain at Old Trafford on Sunday

No play was possible on the final day of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford as constant rain ensured Australia escaped from a precarious position while England were left stranded. The draw means the Kangaroos took an unassailable lead of 2-1 in the series, thus ensuring they retain the Ashes.

Rain played spoilsport yet again in Manchester with the weather Gods showing no mercy to hosts England as they were forced to accept a draw despite a massive first-innings lead of 275 runs. The showers paused for a while during the start of the day's play but resumed once the kickoff time of 11 AM local time got nearer and refused to thaw for a sufficient period of time for the rest of the day. The umpires dragged out their final decision for as long as possible but ultimately declared the day abandoned an hour and a half from scheduled Stumps, making it the first drawn encounter for England since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over the leadership duties of the Test side.

The two teams will next meet in London at The Oval for the fifth and final Test beginning on July 27. While the Kangaroos would be gunning for a first away Ashes series victory since 2001, Stokes' men would be seeking redemption with the hope of levelling matters.

