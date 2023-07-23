Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Australia retain urn for fourth consecutive time after Day 5 washout

Rain played spoilsport yet again in Manchester with the weather Gods showing no mercy to hosts England as they were forced to accept a draw despite a massive first-innings lead of 275 runs. The showers paused for a while during the start of the day's play but resumed once the kickoff time of 11 AM local time got nearer and refused to thaw for a sufficient period of time for the rest of the day. The umpires dragged out their final decision for as long as possible but ultimately declared the day abandoned an hour and a half from scheduled Stumps, making it the first drawn encounter for England since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over the leadership duties of the Test side.