Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Australia retain urn for fourth consecutive time after Day 5 washout
Ben Stokes cut a frustrated figure amidst all the rain at Old Trafford on Sunday|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
No play was possible on the final day of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford as constant rain ensured Australia escaped from a precarious position while England were left stranded. The draw means the Kangaroos took an unassailable lead of 2-1 in the series, thus ensuring they retain the Ashes.
Rain played spoilsport yet again in Manchester with the weather Gods showing no mercy to hosts England as they were forced to accept a draw despite a massive first-innings lead of 275 runs. The showers paused for a while during the start of the day's play but resumed once the kickoff time of 11 AM local time got nearer and refused to thaw for a sufficient period of time for the rest of the day. The umpires dragged out their final decision for as long as possible but ultimately declared the day abandoned an hour and a half from scheduled Stumps, making it the first drawn encounter for England since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over the leadership duties of the Test side.
The two teams will next meet in London at The Oval for the fifth and final Test beginning on July 27. While the Kangaroos would be gunning for a first away Ashes series victory since 2001, Stokes' men would be seeking redemption with the hope of levelling matters.
Match abandoned #Ashes pic.twitter.com/SbgS8V5aKG— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) July 23, 2023
Ashes retained
Australia retains Ashes. pic.twitter.com/x1Hr7sl0dA— Peter Lalor (@plalor) July 23, 2023
Pat Cummins ' illustrious career— Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) July 23, 2023
2015 World Cup winner
2021 T20 WC winner
Captained AUS to World Test Championship title
Won Ashes 4-0 at home
Retained Ashes away in ENG
Led Australia to Test series win in Pakistan
1st Australian captain to win Test series v SA since 2014 pic.twitter.com/D4QHN9STbF
She was Online— Prithvi (@Puneite_) July 23, 2023
He was also Online
Both wanted to talk
No one called
Ego Won
England lost the Ashes 😞
Unfortunately looks like it’s all over in Manchester. Feel for England. No matter what happens next test match , Aus will retain the ashes #Ashes23— Prasanna (@prasannalara) July 23, 2023
Aussies peaking
Australia men 's cricket team in 2023— Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) July 23, 2023
Won Test series v South Africa after 9 years
Won a Test in India despite losing the toss
Won ODI series in India
Became no 1 ranked ODI side
World Test Champions
Chased down 280+ in Tests after 12 years
Retained Ashes in England pic.twitter.com/y8zk397iDg
When you can't win Ashes by playing entertaining cricket. pic.twitter.com/AZ0eQZ1sXn— Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) July 23, 2023
Sensational
Winning the first 2 test of an away series in England…Awesome— Tim Rosen (@timrosen35) July 23, 2023
Securing the Ashes with another test still to come…Sensational
Doing it via standard shithouse English weather, and in a way that makes Piers cry even harder than usual…Priceless#Ashes
Recent achievements in Test Cricket.— viroot (@topgun_mav11) July 23, 2023
India: Retainer of last 4 BGT, 2 Pataudi Trophy.
Australia: Retainer of last 4 Ashes, WTC.
England: Scored with 7.2 rpo in 2nd session.
Last time James Anderson won an Ashes test— Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) July 23, 2023
Federer had 17 Majors
Nadal had 14 Majors
Djokovic had never won French Open
SA had not lost a Test series away from home for 8+ years
Lyon had 158 Test wickets
Kohli had 0 Test wins as captain
Mccullum was NZ captain in all 3 formats pic.twitter.com/dVUXgfb3ma