Emerging Asia Cup | Twitter grills poor umpiring standards as Sudharsan gets out due to massive blunder

Sai Sudharsan was dismissed on 29 runs by Arshad Iqbal in the ninth over as the batter top-edged a short delivery to the wicketkeeper. However, the third umpire checked for a no-ball after the dismissal, and the bowler was seen overstepping the bowling crease. In spite of the clear breach by the bowler, the left-handed batter was adjudged to be out by the umpires.