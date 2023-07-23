Emerging Asia Cup | Twitter grills poor umpiring standards as Sudharsan gets out due to massive blunder
Sai Sudharsan was given out wrongly by the umpires|
BCCI
With the upliftment in umpiring standards all over the globe thanks to the assistance of technology, the decision are constantly under the keen observation of audiences. However, umpires faced a severe backlash in the Emerging Asia Cup as they committed blunders in their rulings.
India A, battling it out against Pakistan A in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup, required 176 runs from 22 overs with five wickets still in hand. Tayyab Tahir smashed a century in the first innings and led his team to a huge total of 352/8. However, umpires garnered a lot of attention with their howlers as Sai Sudharsan was given out unjustly.
Sai Sudharsan was dismissed on 29 runs by Arshad Iqbal in the ninth over as the batter top-edged a short delivery to the wicketkeeper. However, the third umpire checked for a no-ball after the dismissal, and the bowler was seen overstepping the bowling crease. In spite of the clear breach by the bowler, the left-handed batter was adjudged to be out by the umpires.
The Twitteratis noticed the blunders from umpires and there was a lot of backlash on social media due to such a controversial decision.
