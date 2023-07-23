WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Brathwaite’s resilient fifty keeps game hanging in balance on Day 3
Kraigg Brathwaite scored a fifty against India in the second Test|
West Indies have shown their determination on the third day of the second Test displaying a much better batting performance in Port of Spain. Kraigg Braithwaite shined with the bat and showcased his determination by playing a knock of 75 runs after playing out 235 deliveries.
West Indies kept themselves alive in the contest thanks to the batters’ collective effort on the third day and a lifeless track also helped their cause. Kirk McKenzie was the first one to fall before adding 46 runs for the second wicket. The left-hander departed after scoring 32 runs and Jermain Blackwood walked in next. Kraigg Brathwaite completed his fifty and was playing a superb knock from his end.
It looked like the Indian team needed a breakthrough and Ravichandran Ashwin stepped up with a beauty to breach his defense. Blackwood was next to walk back to the pavilion thanks to Ajinkya Rahane's blinder in slips. Joshua Da Silva failed to add much to the scorecard and his early dismissal reduced the hosts to 208/5. However, Alick Athanaze and Jason Holder ensured that no more damage will be inflicted by the visitors and led the side to a total of 229/5 by the end of the day.
Rahane take a Blinder 🔥🔥#INDvWI #TestCricket #ViratKohli𓃵 #WIvIND #Ashwin #Ashes #Rahane #GOAT𓃵 pic.twitter.com/nxktoTK0x9— Ajay Kaswan (@AjayKaswan66907) July 23, 2023
Dono hi sthiti me tum apani position batao ... Opposition ki rahane do— muneeshkumar (@aditya0505) July 23, 2023
#wivind, #indvwi you need lot of patience even to watch the highlights.— Dinesh G (@DineshG59325135) July 22, 2023
#WIvsIND 2nd #PortofSpain Test 3rd Day 🏏🇮🇳#India - 438, #WestIndies - 229/5#KraiggBrathwaite - 75#WIvIND #INDvWI #INDvsWI #IndianCricketTeam #Cricket #CricketTwitter #CricketNews pic.twitter.com/6NLTTGXXHJ— Nishant Dravid (@nishantdravid73) July 22, 2023
#IndvWI Stumps, Day 3. WI 229/5. Trail by 209.— Cricket India (@cric_ind) July 22, 2023
Sir #Dravid will be really proud today.....of #WestIndies Batsmen 🤣 #INDvWI— Shaan OPI (@1ProudInd) July 22, 2023
Thank you @windiescricket!!! #INDvWI— Kern Hinds (@kernmh) July 22, 2023
West Indies are 229/5, still trailing by 209 runs at Stumps on Day 3!!!#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/oT7Kbfutox— SAAD 🇵🇰 (@SaadIrfan258) July 22, 2023