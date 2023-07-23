WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Brathwaite’s resilient fifty keeps game hanging in balance on Day 3

It looked like the Indian team needed a breakthrough and Ravichandran Ashwin stepped up with a beauty to breach his defense. Blackwood was next to walk back to the pavilion thanks to Ajinkya Rahane's blinder in slips. Joshua Da Silva failed to add much to the scorecard and his early dismissal reduced the hosts to 208/5. However, Alick Athanaze and Jason Holder ensured that no more damage will be inflicted by the visitors and led the side to a total of 229/5 by the end of the day.