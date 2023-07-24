Ashes 2023 | England announce unchanged squad for series finale
James Anderson's may yet get an Ashes swansong in London despite a subpar performance at Old Trafford|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
England Cricket has named the same 14-member squad for the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval as the one they had for the fixture in Manchester. Skipper Ben Stokes confirmed lineup changes might be in the offing depending on the fitness status of players, with the hosts gunning for a series-levelling win.
England would take to the field in London for the final Test of the ongoing Ashes with momentum on their side after a dominant performance at Old Trafford in the preceding fixture, albeit torrential rain denied the side a shot at victory. With Australia thus leading the series 2-1, the hosts would be aiming to deny the visitors from registering their first away series victory in the country since 2001 and have decided to stick with an unchanged squad for the task at hand.
James Anderson had made a return to the lineup in his home ground in Manchester but only managed a solitary wicket in the form of tailender Pat Cummins, his aggregate figures now reading 2/307 for the series. However, with both Mark Wood and Chris Woakes featuring in consecutive Tests and just three days separating the final two clashes, Anderson may earn another opportunity in what is most likely to be his final appearance against Australia. Ollie Robinson provides another option for England, having been dropped for the first time in the series in the penultimate Test, as does Josh Tongue who made his Ashes debut in Leeds.
The batting unit is expected to remain the same for the game as it has done for the entirety of the series, bar the exclusion of Ollie Pope after he dislocated his shoulder at Lord's. However, should Woakes fail to make the cut for The Oval, England may spring a surprise by fielding the in-form Dan Lawrence in order to avoid lengthening their tail.
England squad for the fifth Test: Ben Stokes (C), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood