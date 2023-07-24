Ashes 2023 | England announce unchanged squad for series finale

James Anderson had made a return to the lineup in his home ground in Manchester but only managed a solitary wicket in the form of tailender Pat Cummins, his aggregate figures now reading 2/307 for the series. However, with both Mark Wood and Chris Woakes featuring in consecutive Tests and just three days separating the final two clashes, Anderson may earn another opportunity in what is most likely to be his final appearance against Australia. Ollie Robinson provides another option for England, having been dropped for the first time in the series in the penultimate Test, as does Josh Tongue who made his Ashes debut in Leeds.