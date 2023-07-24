WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as India tightens their hold thanks to Siraj's five-for on Day 4
Mohammed Siraj picked a five-wicket haul in the second Test|
(BCCI)
India put themselves in a position of strength on a rain-affected day as the Indian bowlers bundled out the visitors while batters adopted an attacking approach. Mohammed Siraj shined with the ball as he scalped five wickets for 60 runs while Ishan Kishan smashed an ultra-aggressive fifty.
West Indies started the day on 229/5 and were aiming to get near the first innings total set by India. However, the pace bowling duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar were in no mood to let any of the opposition batters settle on the crease. Siraj picked four wickets while the latter contributed with a solitairy scalp. As a result, five batters were cleaned up within a span of 26 runs.
Walking in to bat, India were relentless in their attacking approach and the rain interruption inspired them to continue their attack. Rohit Sharma played a knock of 57 runs from 44 balls while Ishan Kishan scored unbeaten 52 runs from 34 balls. With the possibility of rain playing spoilsport on the final day of the match as well, India declared the innings on 181/2 setting a target of 365 for the opposition.
West Indies openers showed some solid resistance for the opening wicket scoring 38 runs for the first wicket but Ravichandran Ashwin provide a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite. The off-spinner also dismissed Kirk McKenzie on a duck but Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood steadied the innings after that and the visitors posted 76/2 on the scoreboard by the end of the day.
The ongoing Ind vs WI test series is a dead rubber for many reasons. #INDvWI #BCCI— Shaheem K K (@Shaheem_kk) July 24, 2023
West Indies vs India, 2nd Test— Cricket News (@Cricketsnews777) July 24, 2023
Day 4: Stumps - West Indies need 289 runs
Ishan Kishan52(34)🔥🔥
IND declared on 181 & Target -365
Ashwin takes 2 wickets
WI -76/2#INDvWI #Ashwin #IshanKishan pic.twitter.com/P2Vkzf4Jsf
That's why he is 'The Virat Kohli' 🐐. And, Ishan Kishan...you played an outstanding knock. Keep on shining 🌟🌟#INDvWI #WIvIND #ViratKohli #IshanKishan— Rajesh↙️ (@iamrajeshjena) July 24, 2023
Ishan Kishan - “Bowl and get him (Joshua De Silva) out before the rain starts, Give me two claps and a Ric Flair.” 😂#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/zLVhwxt1Us— ♚ (@balltamperrerr) July 24, 2023
Overseas test 100— virat kohli (@kohli__freak) July 24, 2023
Likely last day of playing a test in the #Windies for Kohli, Rohit, Ash & Rahane. End of an era in #IndvWi— Swami (@RamRanc) July 23, 2023
#WIvsIND 2nd #PortofSpain Test 4th Day 🏏🇮🇳#India - 438 & 181/2, #WestIndies - 255 & 76/2#MohammedSiraj - 5/60#RohitSharma - 57#IshanKishan - 52* #WIvIND #INDvWI #INDvsWI #IndianCricketTeam #Cricket #CricketTwitter #CricketNews pic.twitter.com/d1GP7X5vGu— Nishant Dravid (@nishantdravid73) July 23, 2023
#IndvWI Day 4, Stumps, WI are 76/2. Target is 365— Cricket India (@cric_ind) July 23, 2023
#IndvWI STUMPS, Day 4. WI 76/2— Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) July 23, 2023
289 more runs needed to win this test.
Great Achievement for West Indies as they strech this to 5th day.— Mayank Kumar 🇮🇳 (@kumar_explorer) July 23, 2023
Can they able to save the match?@windiescricket @CaribCricket @wiplayers @SportsMaxZone #INDvWI