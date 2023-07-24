More Options

WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as India tightens their hold thanks to Siraj's five-for on Day 4

WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as India tightens their hold thanks to Siraj's five-for on Day 4

6

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Mohammed Siraj picked a five-wicket haul in the second Test

|

(BCCI)

India put themselves in a position of strength on a rain-affected day as the Indian bowlers bundled out the visitors while batters adopted an attacking approach. Mohammed Siraj shined with the ball as he scalped five wickets for 60 runs while Ishan Kishan smashed an ultra-aggressive fifty.

West Indies started the day on 229/5 and were aiming to get near the first innings total set by India. However, the pace bowling duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar were in no mood to let any of the opposition batters settle on the crease. Siraj picked four wickets while the latter contributed with a solitairy scalp. As a result, five batters were cleaned up within a span of 26 runs. 

Walking in to bat, India were relentless in their attacking approach and the rain interruption inspired them to continue their attack. Rohit Sharma played a knock of 57 runs from 44 balls while Ishan Kishan scored unbeaten 52 runs from 34 balls. With the possibility of rain playing spoilsport on the final day of the match as well, India declared the innings on 181/2 setting a target of 365 for the opposition. 

West Indies openers showed some solid resistance for the opening wicket scoring 38 runs for the first wicket but Ravichandran Ashwin provide a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite. The off-spinner also dismissed Kirk McKenzie on a duck but Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood steadied the innings after that and the visitors posted 76/2 on the scoreboard by the end of the day. 

Pure dead rubber one!

Good slog from WI here!

He's gem of a player!

Hahaha!😂😂😂

Stand and clap!

May be!

Good game for WI so far!

Yeah!

Can WI make it?

Massive to be frank!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all