WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as relentless rain in Port of Spain draws the second Test
The second Test between India and West Indies ended in a draw thanks to rain|
(BCCI)
India missed on the opportunity to register a clean sweep in the Test series against West Indies as the weather played a spoilsport on the fifth day of the Test match. Virat Kohli starred in the game with a century while Mohammed Siraj’s five-wicket haul put them in a strong position.
India won the two-match Test series against West Indies by 1-0 as the rain interruption in the second Test restricted them from registering a clean sweep. Just like the previous red-ball fixture, India dominated the proceedings from the start posting a total of 438 in the first innings thanks to Virat Kohli’s century. Consequently, they bowled out the Caribbean side on a total of 255 thanks to a five-wicket haul from Mohammed Siraj.
Considering the rain forecast on the final day of the game, India played with an ultra-aggressive approach. They accumulated 181 runs from just 24 overs and declared the innings with a target of 365 for the opposition. However, the bowlers failed to break through the resistance shown by West Indies batters and managed to take just two wickets on the penultimate day. The last day was completely washed out by rain and the match ended in a draw.
The Twitterati noticed the occurrence and expressed themselves on social media after the result.
Called off
The test has been officially called off— U M A R (@Agrumpycomedian) July 24, 2023
Meanwhile Indians : #INDvWI #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/5AKqmL2wBz
Yup
Match drawn le Indians 💔#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/jR14zwnDpZ— 𝗭𝗨𝗡𝗔𝗜𝗥𝗔🏏🇵🇰 (@BabarFanGirl56) July 24, 2023
Dominance
In the last 9 Test series between India and West Indies, India emerged victorious in all of them with scorelines of 2-0— Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) July 24, 2023
1-0
1-0
2-0
2-0
2-0
2-0
2-0
1-0*#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/ccsrz26UPL
Super power
India vs West Indies in the last 9 Test series:— Chandra Shekar (@Shekar4266) July 24, 2023
India won (2-0)
India won (1-0)
India won (1-0)
India won (2-0)
India won (2-0)
India won (2-0)
India won (2-0)
India won (2-0)
India won (1-0)*#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/AvHyIbyba2
Victory
INDIA WON THE TEST SERIES 1-0.— Chandra Shekar (@Shekar4266) July 24, 2023
Continues their dominance vs West Indies.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/4xNKfDjg6U
LOL
Umpires when it stops raining #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/fMrAyv7ziV— Rishabh (@Pun_Intended___) July 24, 2023
It ends
And it ends in a draw. India May feel the heat to loose points in this draw. Now next test series for India is in Dec'23. #INDvWI #WTC25— Rahul Bidwe (@rahulslucky) July 24, 2023
Correct
The test mace should go to rain 🌧 #Ashes2023 #INDvWI— Dr Sameer Joshi (@iamsameerjoshii) July 24, 2023
Nothing could've been done
Nothing more #India could have done to win this #INDvWI test.— Deepak Sonar (@deepaksonar911) July 24, 2023
WI ate the time, and we batted a tad bit slower in 1st innings.
I hope 5th #Ashes23 is a stunner now.#TheAshes
Party spoiled
Heavy rains spoiled the party at Port of Spain. The second Test between India and West Indies has been officially called off. India would be disappointed despite wining test series with 1-0.#INDvWI— Amit Kanaujia (@AmitKanaujia) July 24, 2023