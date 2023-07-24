WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as relentless rain in Port of Spain draws the second Test

Considering the rain forecast on the final day of the game, India played with an ultra-aggressive approach. They accumulated 181 runs from just 24 overs and declared the innings with a target of 365 for the opposition. However, the bowlers failed to break through the resistance shown by West Indies batters and managed to take just two wickets on the penultimate day. The last day was completely washed out by rain and the match ended in a draw.