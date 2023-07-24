More Options

WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as relentless rain in Port of Spain draws the second Test

WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as relentless rain in Port of Spain draws the second Test

6

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

The second Test between India and West Indies ended in a draw thanks to rain

|

(BCCI)

India missed on the opportunity to register a clean sweep in the Test series against West Indies as the weather played a spoilsport on the fifth day of the Test match. Virat Kohli starred in the game with a century while Mohammed Siraj’s five-wicket haul put them in a strong position.

India won the two-match Test series against West Indies by 1-0 as the rain interruption in the second Test restricted them from registering a clean sweep. Just like the previous red-ball fixture, India dominated the proceedings from the start posting a total of 438 in the first innings thanks to Virat Kohli’s century. Consequently, they bowled out the Caribbean side on a total of 255 thanks to a five-wicket haul from Mohammed Siraj.  

Considering the rain forecast on the final day of the game, India played with an ultra-aggressive approach. They accumulated 181 runs from just 24 overs and declared the innings with a target of 365 for the opposition. However, the bowlers failed to break through the resistance shown by West Indies batters and managed to take just two wickets on the penultimate day. The last day was completely washed out by rain and the match ended in a draw. 

The Twitterati noticed the occurrence and expressed themselves on social media after the result. 

Called off

Yup

Dominance

Super power

Victory

LOL

It ends

Correct

Nothing could've been done

Party spoiled

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all