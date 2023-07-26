WATCH | Toby Roland-Jones shoots himself in the foot by getting dismissed despite hitting a six
(ECB)
It is a rare occurrence when a batter manages to get positive and negative outcomes of the same delivery. However, Toby Roland-Jones managed to do the same in the County Championship fixture as he first smashed a maximum but threw it away later by dislodging bails with his bat.
The 10th round of the County Championship Division One has commenced and the tournament continuously provides some interesting action for the spectators around the globe. Batters like James Rew or Tom Westley are making waves in the tournament by scoring runs with consistency but Toby Roland-Jones managed to get the spotlight on him in one of the most unique ways as he was the victim of a bizarre dismissal.
Middlesex are up against Warwickshire in the game played in Birmingham and Middlesex captain Roby Roland-Jones chose to field first after winning the toss. The team then bundled out the opposition for 60 runs, proving the skipper’s decision was correct. In response, they posted a total of 191 and Roland-Jones made a contribution of 21 runs before getting dismissed in the 50th over.
The batter smacked the penultimate ball of the over from Ed Barnard for a massive six over midwicket. He continued his bat flow after the shot as well being unaware of what was to unfold next. During his follow through, the bat hit the stumps and the bails were dislodged. As a result, Roland-Jones was dismissed and a brilliant hit turned out to be a shot of self-destruction.
The Twitterati noticed the incident and let their emotions out on social media.
Out hit wicket?!— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 25, 2023
Toby Roland-Jones thinks he has planted the ball for six but knocks the bails off in his follow-through #LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/c0tJoutjr3