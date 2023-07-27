Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Australia deliver opening blow by bowling out subpar England on Day 1

The two continued to build their partnership after the break as Brook reached his 50 off just 44 deliveries. The next turning point came when Ali pulled his right groin muscle while running a quick single, forcing him to give up his orthodox approach and go gung-ho at the opposition. His ensuing rampage led to 23 runs in just 9 deliveries but the all-rounder was eventually cleaned up by Todd Murphy for 34(47) to bring the 111-run stand to an end. Another collapse followed as 184/3 became 212/7 with Brook falling 15 runs short of an Ashes century. Mark Wood and Chris Woakes served up a reminder of their Headingley heroics, taking their side to Lunch at 250/7, but departed shortly into the third session for 28 and 36 respectively as England eventually folded for 283. Mitchell Starc proved to be the star turn with the ball with a four-wicket haul while Josh Hazlewood and Todd Murphy scalped two apiece.