Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Australia deliver opening blow by bowling out subpar England on Day 1
Mitchell Starc's peach to dismiss Ben Stokes was the pick of the wickets on Friday|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
Australia moved a step closer to their first away Ashes series win in 22 years on Friday as they made use of good bowling conditions to clean up England for 283, despite five dropped catches. The Kangaroos further cemented their team's advantage at The Oval by ending the day on 61/1 off 25 overs.
Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett got England off to a flier in the fifth Ashes Test as the duo brought up the 50-run stand in the 10th over itself and looked comfortable at the crease until disaster struck shortly after. The hosts lost three wickets for 11 runs in the space of just 22 deliveries and succumbed to 73/3. Duckett was the first to depart for a run-a-ball 41 after glancing off the hips to the wicket-keeper while Crawley followed suit four balls later courtesy of a thick edge while attempting one of his booming drives. Former skipper Joe Root capped off the collapse with a lazy chop onto the stumps, leaving Harry Brook and Moeen Ali to face the music under cloudy skies. However, the former channelled his explosive nature while the latter solidly stood his ground to take England to Lunch at 131/3.
The two continued to build their partnership after the break as Brook reached his 50 off just 44 deliveries. The next turning point came when Ali pulled his right groin muscle while running a quick single, forcing him to give up his orthodox approach and go gung-ho at the opposition. His ensuing rampage led to 23 runs in just 9 deliveries but the all-rounder was eventually cleaned up by Todd Murphy for 34(47) to bring the 111-run stand to an end. Another collapse followed as 184/3 became 212/7 with Brook falling 15 runs short of an Ashes century. Mark Wood and Chris Woakes served up a reminder of their Headingley heroics, taking their side to Lunch at 250/7, but departed shortly into the third session for 28 and 36 respectively as England eventually folded for 283. Mitchell Starc proved to be the star turn with the ball with a four-wicket haul while Josh Hazlewood and Todd Murphy scalped two apiece.
In response, the Kangaroos trot their way to 49 before David Warner threw away another good start by edging a wide delivery to slip off Chris Woakes. Thereon, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne laboured through to Stumps unbeaten on 26 and 2 respectively without much trouble, as the visitors trail by 222 runs.
Summed up
Morning so far #Ashes pic.twitter.com/V2S5GIkFrw— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) July 27, 2023
The collapse
England 184/3 to 212/7 #Ashes https://t.co/t88p8wpq2G— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) July 27, 2023
God mode
Pat Cummins bowling like a god after all the trash spoken about him this last week, is it? #Ashes pic.twitter.com/k7ZX71sMw6— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) July 27, 2023
Tough
How bloody tough is Mitchell Starc. The number of times this year he’s already soldiered on with an injury & produced the goods for his country. Incredible threshold for pain when it matters most #Ashes— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 27, 2023
Correct
England is sweating on the fitness of Moeen Ali after the spinner sustained a right groin injury on day one of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval.#Ashes @FoxCricket https://t.co/6oJmA5Dsiz— Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) July 27, 2023
Another Feat
Usman Khawaja is the first Australian opener to face 1000 deliveries in a five-match Ashes series in England since 1938.#Ashes— Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) July 27, 2023
Boom
WOAH— The Realistic (@TheRealistic_) July 27, 2023
Starc Bamboozled Ben Stokes
Not a Yorker but similar stuff like 2019 WorldCup#Ashes pic.twitter.com/I1RZkZ0o2r
Aussies rocking
What a enthralling day of test cricket🏏.— paRaY_YasiR ✍️ (@ParayYasir2) July 27, 2023
Australia's day surely.
Tomorrow could be the series defining day for australia, will be looking to put on a mammoth total.
Go well boys. #ashes#Ashes2023 #ENGvsAUS #CricketTwitter
Truw
Probably just Australia’s day - poor catching kept England much closer & almost 300 on the board is useful. Much better bowling & plans generally for Australia but can their top 4 fire as a unit to bat England out of it ? #ashes— Brett Graham (@worldofBG) July 27, 2023
Few better
So yeah, Starc has pretty much been good his whole career, both red and white ball, few better than him👏 #Ashes— A spade is a spade 🇿🇦 🇷🇺 🇨🇳 (@Rexymoron) July 27, 2023