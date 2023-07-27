More Options

Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Australia deliver opening blow by bowling out subpar England on Day 1

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Mitchell Starc's peach to dismiss Ben Stokes was the pick of the wickets on Friday

ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty

Australia moved a step closer to their first away Ashes series win in 22 years on Friday as they made use of good bowling conditions to clean up England for 283, despite five dropped catches. The Kangaroos further cemented their team's advantage at The Oval by ending the day on 61/1 off 25 overs.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett got England off to a flier in the fifth Ashes Test as the duo brought up the 50-run stand in the 10th over itself and looked comfortable at the crease until disaster struck shortly after. The hosts lost three wickets for 11 runs in the space of just 22 deliveries and succumbed to 73/3. Duckett was the first to depart for a run-a-ball 41 after glancing off the hips to the wicket-keeper while Crawley followed suit four balls later courtesy of a thick edge while attempting one of his booming drives. Former skipper Joe Root capped off the collapse with a lazy chop onto the stumps, leaving Harry Brook and Moeen Ali to face the music under cloudy skies. However, the former channelled his explosive nature while the latter solidly stood his ground to take England to Lunch at 131/3.

The two continued to build their partnership after the break as Brook reached his 50 off just 44 deliveries. The next turning point came when Ali pulled his right groin muscle while running a quick single, forcing him to give up his orthodox approach and go gung-ho at the opposition. His ensuing rampage led to 23 runs in just 9 deliveries but the all-rounder was eventually cleaned up by Todd Murphy for 34(47) to bring the 111-run stand to an end. Another collapse followed as 184/3 became 212/7 with Brook falling 15 runs short of an Ashes century. Mark Wood and Chris Woakes served up a reminder of their Headingley heroics, taking their side to Lunch at 250/7, but departed shortly into the third session for 28 and 36 respectively as England eventually folded for 283. Mitchell Starc proved to be the star turn with the ball with a four-wicket haul while Josh Hazlewood and Todd Murphy scalped two apiece.

In response, the Kangaroos trot their way to 49 before David Warner threw away another good start by edging a wide delivery to slip off Chris Woakes. Thereon, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne laboured through to Stumps unbeaten on 26 and 2 respectively without much trouble, as the visitors trail by 222 runs.

