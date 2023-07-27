PAK vs SL | Twitter labels Naseem Shah 'unluckiest cricketer' after three DRS denials on the trot

Bowling the 62nd over of the third innings, Shah was up against Ramesh Mendis and pitched the third ball of the over at length from over the wicket and managed to deceive the batter with the angle. The red cherry struck Mendis on the knee roll but seemed to be sliding down leg according to the umpire, a suspicion confirmed by DRS after skipper Babar Azam decided to send matters upstairs. However, Shah nearly produced a perfect replication of his effort on the very next delivery, only bowling this one slightly fuller and straighter to convince the umpire to raise his finger. While the right-arm quick broke out in celebration, it was Mendis this time that decided to challenge the call and survived by the skin of his teeth yet again as DRS showed the ball almost kissing the leg stump.