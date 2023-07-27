More Options

WI vs IND | Twitter hails King Kohli’s top-notch reflexes to dismiss Shepherd with a world-class catch

WI vs IND | Twitter hails King Kohli’s top-notch reflexes to dismiss Shepherd with a world-class catch

12

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Virat Kohli took a stunner to dismiss Romario Shpherd

|

(BCCI)

Virat Kohli is one of the elite cricketers around the world not only with the bat but also in the field and he keeps serving occasional reminders of the same. India’s star batter displayed it once again in the ODI against West Indies with a stunning grab in slips which had spectators in awe.

The difference between the quality of the Indian cricket team and the Caribbean side was on complete display in Barbados as the hosts were reduced to 107/7 after 20 overs. Shai Hope provided resistance from one end while Jadeja wiped out the opposition at the other end. The left-arm spinner provided a fine display of spin bowling but Virat Kohli came up with a grab to dismiss Shepherd that overshadowed the spinners’ brilliance. 

Jadeja was bowling the 18th over of the innings and he bowled the fourth delivery of the over outside off to lure the batter into a drive. Shepherd fell into the trap immediately with hopes of earning a boundary as the ball spun sharply and it took the outside edge of the willow. The white rock then flew towards the second slip where Kohli was stationed. 

The 34-year-old dived to his right to grab the ball travelling at lightning-quick pace. His sensational catch grabbed a lot of limelight as the Twitterati were quick to notice Kohli’s brilliance and praised him for his outstanding fielding effort. 

What a catch boi!!! Best one.

Hahaha! 

Fabulous!

Brilliant reflexes!

name this catch!

Jaddu is on fire!

Unbelievable!

Pure class!

Crazy!

LOL!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all