WI vs IND | Twitter hails King Kohli’s top-notch reflexes to dismiss Shepherd with a world-class catch
Virat Kohli took a stunner to dismiss Romario Shpherd|
(BCCI)
Virat Kohli is one of the elite cricketers around the world not only with the bat but also in the field and he keeps serving occasional reminders of the same. India’s star batter displayed it once again in the ODI against West Indies with a stunning grab in slips which had spectators in awe.
The difference between the quality of the Indian cricket team and the Caribbean side was on complete display in Barbados as the hosts were reduced to 107/7 after 20 overs. Shai Hope provided resistance from one end while Jadeja wiped out the opposition at the other end. The left-arm spinner provided a fine display of spin bowling but Virat Kohli came up with a grab to dismiss Shepherd that overshadowed the spinners’ brilliance.
Jadeja was bowling the 18th over of the innings and he bowled the fourth delivery of the over outside off to lure the batter into a drive. Shepherd fell into the trap immediately with hopes of earning a boundary as the ball spun sharply and it took the outside edge of the willow. The white rock then flew towards the second slip where Kohli was stationed.
The 34-year-old dived to his right to grab the ball travelling at lightning-quick pace. His sensational catch grabbed a lot of limelight as the Twitterati were quick to notice Kohli’s brilliance and praised him for his outstanding fielding effort.
What a catch boi!!! Best one.
What a world class catch by Virat Kohli. Absolutely ridiculous. #WIvInd pic.twitter.com/buQCZy1hxC— Prantik (@Pran__07) July 27, 2023
Hahaha!
This catch of virat Kohli >>>>>>>>> babar azam career#INDvsWI #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/s5SUYIkrtU— 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 👑 (@imtheguy07) July 27, 2023
Fabulous!
WHAT A CATCH BY VIRAT KOHLI.— SAI_0605 (@nlokeshsai) July 27, 2023
THE KING KOHLI...!!!#ENGvAUS #SineadOConnor #RIPSineadOConnor #Ashes23 #WorldCup2023 #Kohli #SanjuSamson #PAKvsSL #SecretInvasion #INDvsWI #ENGvAUS #Islam #JaspritBumrah #INDvsWI #MumbaiRains #Jailer #UkraineRussiaWar #ScarlettEXO #Kohli #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/SNQuBI1988
Brilliant reflexes!
WHAT A CATCH BY KING KOHLI 🔥#INDVSWI | #WIVIND | #TEAMINDIA | #ViratKohli | pic.twitter.com/zbhbWKFkKw— عبید قریشی🇱🇾 (@111Ubaid) July 27, 2023
name this catch!
What A Catch From King Kohli#ViratKohli #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/6MExfMReo9— Lɪᴛʜɪᴜᴍ (@Lithium188) July 27, 2023
Jaddu is on fire!
Virat kohli stupendous catch hands Ravindra jadeja his triple 3 wicket. He is on roll🔥— Rukshi Khan (@Rukshi_khan_) July 27, 2023
West Indies are looking hope less!! #WIvIND #INDvWI #WorldCup2023 #Ashes23 #BCCI pic.twitter.com/haOofmTHsT
Unbelievable!
WHAT A CATCH BY VIRAT KOHLI.— Gaurav Jha (@GauravJha919) July 27, 2023
THE KING KOHLI...!!!#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Vkdfx6URER
Pure class!
Watta Catch, King Kohli 😍👑🔥#ViratKohli #WIvIND— Virat Shiva¹⁸ 🇮🇳 (@ViratianShiva9) July 27, 2023
Crazy!
Watta Catch, King Kohli 😍👑🔥#ViratKohli #WIvIND— Virat Shiva¹⁸ 🇮🇳 (@ViratianShiva9) July 27, 2023
LOL!
Virat kohli didn't take catch he take his 45/50 runs— ♡ Chirag Chauhan 💙🕊️ ♡ (@btwimchirag) July 27, 2023