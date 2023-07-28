Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as bold umpiring call by Nitin Menon sees Smith survive controversial run-out attempt

Replays showed that when the bails were first disturbed, Smith was well short of the crease, provoking the 34-year-old to resign to his fate and begin his walk towards the pavilion. But there was a twist in the tale as third umpire Nitin Menon asked for a closer look which made evident that Bairstow had made contact with the stumps before collecting the ball in his gloves. Interestingly, the impact had only made a bail jump out of the groove from one end while the other end remained settled in on top of the middle stump. Menon had a decision to make and decided to boldly interpret the events that unfolded in a left-field way, declaring the bail was still stable meaning Bairstow's mistake wasn't fatal. As the tapes rolled further, the bail did not budge even when Bairstow barged the red cherry into the stumps and took a few moments before completely coming off on both ends. However, by then, Smith's bat had sneaked inside the crease, which led Menon to declare the batter not out.