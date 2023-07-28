Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as bold umpiring call by Nitin Menon sees Smith survive controversial run-out attempt
Steve Smith's despairing dive saw him survive a run-out by a matter of centimetres|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
The Ashes and controversies are no strangers but the way in which the latest one played out was certainly unique. Steve Smith, subject of a run-out attempt, had almost walked off when replays revealed a blunder from Jonny Bairstow that led to an elaborate dissection of the unique incident.
England took control of the fifth Test on Day 2 as the Australians suffered a mini-collapse to be reduced to 185/7 in response to the hosts' first innings score of 283. Steve Smith was the only batter that managed to stand tall and emerged as the Kangaroos' only hope in tricky conditions as he steered the innings forward alongside the tail with hopes of helping the team take a first innings lead. However, the veteran batter nearly lost his wicket when on 44 but a weird set of circumstances helped him extend his stay at the crease by the finest margins possible.
Facing Chris Woakes in the 78th over, Smith worked the third ball of the over towards midwicket and tried to sneak a second run with no fielders in the circle. However, substitute fielder George Ealham put in a brilliant sprint from the boundary ropes and got to the ball in a hurry before slinging an inch perfect throw to wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow. Sensing trouble, Smith put in a full-stretch dive but it did not seem to be enough as the square leg umpire sent the decision upstairs.
Replays showed that when the bails were first disturbed, Smith was well short of the crease, provoking the 34-year-old to resign to his fate and begin his walk towards the pavilion. But there was a twist in the tale as third umpire Nitin Menon asked for a closer look which made evident that Bairstow had made contact with the stumps before collecting the ball in his gloves. Interestingly, the impact had only made a bail jump out of the groove from one end while the other end remained settled in on top of the middle stump. Menon had a decision to make and decided to boldly interpret the events that unfolded in a left-field way, declaring the bail was still stable meaning Bairstow's mistake wasn't fatal. As the tapes rolled further, the bail did not budge even when Bairstow barged the red cherry into the stumps and took a few moments before completely coming off on both ends. However, by then, Smith's bat had sneaked inside the crease, which led Menon to declare the batter not out.
The entire incident had Twitterati on edge and a huge debate ensued around the laws of the game and whether the right decision had been made.
