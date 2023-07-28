Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as brilliant Smith and valiant tail hand Australia 1st innings lead on Day 2

The hosts looked on course to clean up the tail and gain a significant first-innings lead but Smith and Pat Cummins thwarted the proposition with a game-changing eighth-wicket stand of 54. However, just when the duo seemed to have flipped momentum onto their side, Smith threw his wicket away on 71 in what could be his final Ashes match in England. Todd Murphy walked in with England's lead still reading 44 and immediately disposed of the side's pragmatic batting approach with a brilliant onslaught, including dispatching express Mark Wood for two maximums in an over. The young spinner put up 49 runs with the skipper, contributing 34 of those runs himself, and only departed after having given his side the lead. England eventually wrapped up the Australian innings for 295 courtesy of a brilliant Ben Stokes catch which also signalled the end of play.