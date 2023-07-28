Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as brilliant Smith and valiant tail hand Australia 1st innings lead on Day 2
Todd Murphy and Pat Cummins put up a game changing 9th wicket partnership of 49 on Friday|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
England failed to capitalize on their brilliant bowling effort through the first two sessions of Day 2 in the fifth Ashes Test and were left facing a first-innings deficit of 12 runs. Steve Smith, alongside Australia's tailenders, ran rampant after Tea, even as Chris Woakes ended with three scalps.
England's pacers exhibited great control to start off the day at The Oval as they constricted the overnight pair of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne to under two runs an over. The pressure eventually paid dividends as the latter edged one to slip off Mark Wood to bring the 42-run stand to an end. The incoming Steve Smith finally helped the visitors break the shackles with a couple of boundaries and ensured they head to Lunch taking no further damage at 115/2.
Upon resumption, Stuart Broad produced one of his characteristic spells as he got rid of Usman Khawaja for a gritty 47 in the first over post Lunch before snaring Travis Head in his very next over. Down to 127/4, Australia regained some stability courtesy of Smith and Mitchell Marsh but the merry didn't last long as James Anderson dismissed the all-rounder to register his wicket of the match. Another mini-collapse followed due to the inability of Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc to stick around for long and the Kangaroos found themselves reeling at 186/7 when Tea was declared.
The hosts looked on course to clean up the tail and gain a significant first-innings lead but Smith and Pat Cummins thwarted the proposition with a game-changing eighth-wicket stand of 54. However, just when the duo seemed to have flipped momentum onto their side, Smith threw his wicket away on 71 in what could be his final Ashes match in England. Todd Murphy walked in with England's lead still reading 44 and immediately disposed of the side's pragmatic batting approach with a brilliant onslaught, including dispatching express Mark Wood for two maximums in an over. The young spinner put up 49 runs with the skipper, contributing 34 of those runs himself, and only departed after having given his side the lead. England eventually wrapped up the Australian innings for 295 courtesy of a brilliant Ben Stokes catch which also signalled the end of play.
If not for Jonny Bairstow, we wouldn’t have learnt so much about the rules of the game. #Ashes— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) July 28, 2023
This period after lunch #Ashes pic.twitter.com/P8L97nzWwe— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) July 28, 2023
Australia taking almost twice the number of overs to score almost the same score as us is peak test cricket. #Ashes— Harry 🇬🇧🏴 (@harryxafc) July 28, 2023
#BenStokes often gives a feel of being a bit uninterested and then comes up with some epic stuff be it with the bat,ball and field. #Ashes #Ashes23 #Ashes2023— movieman (@movieman777) July 28, 2023
Normal players when Nassir or Com box: Judge it correctly and position perfectly to take simple catch at boundary.— Jophin J (@j_jophin) July 28, 2023
Ben Stokes: Misjudge it then recover from it and take the catch to feel like it's an extraordinary one!😌#Ashes #BenStokes #ENG #AUS #Ashes2023 https://t.co/qUOfP4Nfxi
Tomorrow Big Day for Both Australia & England. #Ashes2023 #Ashes If it doesn't rain.— Monirul Ibna Rabjal 🇧🇩🇫🇷 (@In2Monirul) July 28, 2023
Todd Murphy has outscored Jonny Bairstow for Australia, there.#ashes— Danieldwilliam Parroty (@DanielDWilliam) July 28, 2023
Game nicely poised after two days of play and one innings each and just a difference of 12 runs...— movieman (@movieman777) July 28, 2023
pretty weird as #Eng batted just 54.4 overs out of it.#Ashes #Ashes2023
Trust me, Australia can still win this.— Himanshu (@himmyrao23) July 28, 2023
Now it depends on how our bowlers bowl tomorrow morning and those batters who have not scored runs in this game, Head, Marsh, Carey, have to step up in the chase.
LESS GO 💪🏻💪🏻 #Ashes https://t.co/eepqwuDI3U
England 50 short in the 1st innings and then let the Convicts put on 50 too many in the 2nd.— Dan Pearce (@Pearcey149) July 28, 2023
Story of the series overall, so close yet so far #Ashes