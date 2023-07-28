More Options

Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as brilliant Smith and valiant tail hand Australia 1st innings lead on Day 2

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Todd Murphy and Pat Cummins put up a game changing 9th wicket partnership of 49 on Friday

ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty

England failed to capitalize on their brilliant bowling effort through the first two sessions of Day 2 in the fifth Ashes Test and were left facing a first-innings deficit of 12 runs. Steve Smith, alongside Australia's tailenders, ran rampant after Tea, even as Chris Woakes ended with three scalps.

England's pacers exhibited great control to start off the day at The Oval as they constricted the overnight pair of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne to under two runs an over. The pressure eventually paid dividends as the latter edged one to slip off Mark Wood to bring the 42-run stand to an end. The incoming Steve Smith finally helped the visitors break the shackles with a couple of boundaries and ensured they head to Lunch taking no further damage at 115/2.

Upon resumption, Stuart Broad produced one of his characteristic  spells as he got rid of Usman Khawaja for a gritty 47 in the first over post Lunch before snaring Travis Head in his very next over. Down to 127/4, Australia regained some stability courtesy of Smith and Mitchell Marsh but the merry didn't last long as James Anderson dismissed the all-rounder to register his wicket of the match. Another mini-collapse followed due to the inability of Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc to stick around for long and the Kangaroos found themselves reeling at 186/7 when Tea was declared.

The hosts looked on course to clean up the tail and gain a significant first-innings lead but Smith and Pat Cummins thwarted the proposition with a game-changing eighth-wicket stand of 54. However, just when the duo seemed to have flipped momentum onto their side, Smith threw his wicket away on 71 in what could be his final Ashes match in England. Todd Murphy walked in with England's lead still reading 44 and immediately disposed of the side's pragmatic batting approach with a brilliant onslaught, including dispatching express Mark Wood for two maximums in an over. The young spinner put up 49 runs with the skipper, contributing 34 of those runs himself, and only departed after having given his side the lead. England eventually wrapped up the Australian innings for 295 courtesy of a brilliant Ben Stokes catch which also signalled the end of play.

