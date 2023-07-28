Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Marnus nearly wells up after Root's extraordinary grab ends laborious grind

However, Marnus seemed to have somehow survived his fate as Bairstow refused to put in a dive with the Dukes perfectly splitting him and Root at first slip, until the former England skipper flung himself to his left and stuck out a hand out of instinct. The ball somehow stuck in his palm despite having almost gone past him and sent the crowd into complete frenzy. Marnus could not believe his luck, having worked extremely hard for his 9 runs at a torrid strike rate of 10.97, and was seen mouthing off as he left the pitch at a turtle's pace. Twitterati could not help but sympathize with the batter given his sorry expressions but at the same time heaped praise at Root's excellent grab.