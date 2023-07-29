WI vs IND | Twitter bashes clueless India's lack of planning days before World Cup
India were playing with a young side in the second ODI|
(BCCI)
When a team prepares for a marquee event, they are expected to be ready with their tactics and strategies well in advance. However, India have turned out to be an exception as their bizarre move to send Axar Patel at No. 4 with the ODI World Cup looming drew a lot of flak on social media.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the series with a convincing win in the first ODI, India were down to 105/3 by the end of 22 overs. The visitors have been experimenting a lot in the series and their tendency to try out new things was evident in the second fixture as well. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for the game while Hardik Pandya took over the captaincy duties. The move surprised fans a bit but they were simply awed when they saw Axar Patel coming in to bat at No. 4.
India lost their second wicket at a score of 95 and with both openers back in the hut, Suryakumar Yadav or Hardik Pandya was expected to walk in. However, Axar Patel was promoted up the order which raised many eyebrows. To make things worse, the all-rounder departed back to the pavilion after scoring just one run, thus triggering fans on social media to express their displeasure with India’s lack of planning despite the World Cup scheduled to start in a few days.
