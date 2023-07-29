WI vs IND | Twitter bashes clueless India's lack of planning days before World Cup

After taking a 1-0 lead in the series with a convincing win in the first ODI, India were down to 105/3 by the end of 22 overs. The visitors have been experimenting a lot in the series and their tendency to try out new things was evident in the second fixture as well. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for the game while Hardik Pandya took over the captaincy duties. The move surprised fans a bit but they were simply awed when they saw Axar Patel coming in to bat at No. 4.