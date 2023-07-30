Ashes 2023 | Twitter hails Stuart Broad ending his career as true Nighthawk with last-ball six
Stuart Broad walked on to bat for the last time in his career through an Australian Guard of Honour|
ECB
Cricketers hanging up their boots jaded and in the shadows is a more common story than not, with only a few having the fortune of receiving a fairytale ending. Stuart Broad certainly became one of the latter on Sunday as he became only the second player ever to end his Test career with a maximum.
The penultimate day of the final Ashes 2023 Test was always headed towards a thrilling climax to a closely-fought series but the occasion obtained an added layer of significance the evening before after Stuart Broad declared the ongoing fixture at The Oval was going to be his last as a professional cricketer. Subsequently, the 37-year-old received a standing ovation from the entire full-house crowd when he walked out to bat on Sunday, having remained not-out in a 10th wicket stand on Day 3, and was honoured with a Guard of Honour from the Australian players as he entered the hallowed ground. However, after all rosy emotions had been expressed and performed, there was still business to be taken care of and few could have imagined just how perfectly the storied 17-year career of Broad would come to a close.
The right-arm quick was up against Mitchell Starc to begin the day and managed to survive the first five balls with some struggle. Yet, his heaves through the over seemed ominous and it all came to a head on the final delivery. Starc banged the ball in short and it climbed up to Broad's shoulders, provoking him to clear his front leg and make room for himself before pulling at the red cherry with all his might. The Dukes rose high in the sky and sailed well over square leg to earn him six runs, much to his and the crowd's delight that lathered with another stellar ovation.
As it turned out, it was the last ball Broad faced in the innings and his career with Anderson falling victim to Todd Murphy in the next over. It was the perfect ending for Broad, who had been given the unique role of a 'Nighthawk' since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over the leadership of the Test side with his duty being to rattle oppositions by taking the game to them with aggressive shotmaking. Twitterati took little time to hail the Englishman's achievements and his fairytale swansong, as he ended his career with 3,669 runs to his name including a high score of 169.
massive
His final ball faced in Test Cricket? 🤔— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2023
A MASSIVE six! ❤️@StuartBroad8 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jHg99Q2nAi
One clear
Stuart Broad hit the last ball he faced in Test cricket for six, taking his tally to 55 Test sixes overall - one clear of his old mate Brad Haddin— Matt Roller (@mroller98) July 30, 2023
legend
That six was Stuart Broad's Six No. 55 in Test cricket. He finished at No.5 in the list of most sixes for England while playing his final Test under a Captain with jersey No.55!!#Ashes2023 #StuartBroad https://t.co/felJHyr85j— Ajinkya Dhamdhere (@ajinkyasd) July 30, 2023
Nighthawk
Stuart Broad's last ever ball with bat went for a huge six. He batted two days and remained not out in his last Test. Legend.#TheAshes2023— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) July 30, 2023
Broady retires
Infamous NightHawk has batted for 2 days and hit his last ball of career for a six.— JayGawas (@JayGawas14) July 30, 2023
"All-Rounder" broad retires 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/AgggGBiBd9
True
Hitting a six off your last ball in cricket. Could be more Broad 😂👏🏼. #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/hw4E7M39JF— Lawrence Tanner (@LawrenceTanner1) July 30, 2023
lol
A little disappointed that Stuart Broad didn’t just drop his bat & walk off the field after he hit what is now his last ball in Test cricket for six #Ashes— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 30, 2023
He knows
A tap dancing pull for six for Broad. He knows what the people want.— Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) July 30, 2023
He did it
Goes without saying that Stuart Broad hit his last ball in Test cricket for six.— Lawrence Booth (@BoothCricket) July 30, 2023
Unbelievable
Stuart Broad's last batting shot is a SIX.....— JSK (@imjsk27) July 30, 2023