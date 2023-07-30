Ashes 2023 | Twitter hails Stuart Broad ending his career as true Nighthawk with last-ball six

The penultimate day of the final Ashes 2023 Test was always headed towards a thrilling climax to a closely-fought series but the occasion obtained an added layer of significance the evening before after Stuart Broad declared the ongoing fixture at The Oval was going to be his last as a professional cricketer. Subsequently, the 37-year-old received a standing ovation from the entire full-house crowd when he walked out to bat on Sunday, having remained not-out in a 10th wicket stand on Day 3, and was honoured with a Guard of Honour from the Australian players as he entered the hallowed ground. However, after all rosy emotions had been expressed and performed, there was still business to be taken care of and few could have imagined just how perfectly the storied 17-year career of Broad would come to a close.