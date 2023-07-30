More Options

Ashes 2023 | Twitter hails Stuart Broad ending his career as true Nighthawk with last-ball six

Stuart Broad walked on to bat for the last time in his career through an Australian Guard of Honour

Cricketers hanging up their boots jaded and in the shadows is a more common story than not, with only a few having the fortune of receiving a fairytale ending. Stuart Broad certainly became one of the latter on Sunday as he became only the second player ever to end his Test career with a maximum.

The penultimate day of the final Ashes 2023 Test was always headed towards a thrilling climax to a closely-fought series but the occasion obtained an added layer of significance the evening before after Stuart Broad declared the ongoing fixture at The Oval was going to be his last as a professional cricketer. Subsequently, the 37-year-old received a standing ovation from the entire full-house crowd when he walked out to bat on Sunday, having remained not-out in a 10th wicket stand on Day 3, and was honoured with a Guard of Honour from the Australian players as he entered the hallowed ground. However, after all rosy emotions had been expressed and performed, there was still business to be taken care of and few could have imagined just how perfectly the storied 17-year career of Broad would come to a close.

The right-arm quick was up against Mitchell Starc to begin the day and managed to survive the first five balls with some struggle. Yet, his heaves through the over seemed ominous and it all came to a head on the final delivery. Starc banged the ball in short and it climbed up to Broad's shoulders, provoking him to clear his front leg and make room for himself before pulling at the red cherry with all his might. The Dukes rose high in the sky and sailed well over square leg to earn him six runs, much to his and the crowd's delight that lathered with another stellar ovation.

As it turned out, it was the last ball Broad faced in the innings and his career with Anderson falling victim to Todd Murphy in the next over. It was the perfect ending for Broad, who had been given the unique role of a 'Nighthawk' since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over the leadership of the Test side with his duty being to rattle oppositions by taking the game to them with aggressive shotmaking. Twitterati took little time to hail the Englishman's achievements and his fairytale swansong, as he ended his career with 3,669 runs to his name including a high score of 169.

