Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as formidable Australian opening stand dampens English hopes on rain-marred Day 4

England only gained some momentum when Mark Wood, who had been inexplicably unused throughout the first session, was finally brought into the attack by Ben Stokes in the 32nd over as the express speedster induced a fair few false shots. Even so, Warner and Khawaja stood firm at the crease at the crease on 58 and 69 respectively by the time the rain came during the Drinks break after 38 overs, bringing a premature end to play. Thus, the men from Down Under now need 249 runs on the final day to take home the urn with a comprehensive margin of 3-1 while the hosts would be hunting for their 10 wickets to deny the Aussies a first Ashes series win on English soil since 2001.