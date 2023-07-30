Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as formidable Australian opening stand dampens English hopes on rain-marred Day 4
David Warner was back to his fluent best on the penultimate day of the Ashes|
ECB
The fifth Ashes Test at The Oval experienced another huge swing in momentum on the penultimate day as a spirited Australian batting performance made them the favourites for victory heading into Monday. Chasing a target of 384, David Warner and Usman Khawaja proved unbeatable in a stand of 135.
On a day that was expected to be largely about Stuart Broad and his curtain call after a 16-year illustrious international career, the pacer had little role to play apart from the preamble to nearly two sessions of play thoroughly dominated by Australia. The 37-year-old received a huge standing ovation ftom the crowd as well as a guard of honour from the Kangaroos to kick off proceedings and provided spectators a moment of glory with a spectaciular six in the opening over. However, Todd Murphy ensured the English celebrations were short lived as he wrapped up the innings with his fourth scalp in the form of James Anderson, setting up a thrilling fourth innings run chase to cap off an unpredictable series.
The visitors, who had taken on the tag of underdogs given the huge target at hand, shed the inhibition they had shown in the first innings and started with aplomb as Usman Khawaja and David Warner showed little signs of struggle. By Lunch, the duo had already put up 74/0 and both registered their individual half-centuries shortly after the break. While it meant a return to form for Warner in what was just his second half-century for the series, Khawaja's knock saw him race past Zak Crawley to reclaim the position of top run-getter in Ashes 2023.
England only gained some momentum when Mark Wood, who had been inexplicably unused throughout the first session, was finally brought into the attack by Ben Stokes in the 32nd over as the express speedster induced a fair few false shots. Even so, Warner and Khawaja stood firm at the crease at the crease on 58 and 69 respectively by the time the rain came during the Drinks break after 38 overs, bringing a premature end to play. Thus, the men from Down Under now need 249 runs on the final day to take home the urn with a comprehensive margin of 3-1 while the hosts would be hunting for their 10 wickets to deny the Aussies a first Ashes series win on English soil since 2001.
True
Cricket just doesn't help itself.— Henry Moeran (@henrymoeranBBC) July 30, 2023
Get. Them. Out. There. 😂#BBCCricket #Ashes pic.twitter.com/z4cuxkqVrx
Top of the list
Usman Khawaja back as the leading run-scorer in this series.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/md9sY7VOVx— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) July 30, 2023
Unbelievable
That's 5000 Test runs for Khawaja. Since his recall in January 2022, he's made 2114 runs at 62.17 with 7 centuries #Ashes— Daniel Brettig 🏏 (@danbrettig) July 30, 2023
Brilliant
Usman Khawaja since his comeback to Test cricket in 2022— Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) July 30, 2023
Inns : 35
Runs : 2114
Avg : 62.17
Scored twin 100s v ENG at SCG 2022
Scored 496 runs @ 165.3 avg in Pakistan 2022
Scored career best 195* v SA 2023
Scored his first Test 100 in India
Leading run getter in Ashes 2023 pic.twitter.com/wZCFZ2zp5G
Correct
It takes a lot for Steve Smith to take his pads off. Maybe even he has decided this rain is here to stay a while at The Oval. Or maybe he’s decided he won’t be needed to bat today #Ashes pic.twitter.com/o88LVKQFU7— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 30, 2023
He is here
Wolverine⚔️⚔️ in the House 🏟️🏟️— Charlie (@Shanks63331148) July 30, 2023
Wow 😲😲 Never thought Hugh Jackman gonna came to see #Ashes #Ashes #Ashes2023 #Ashes23#ENGvsAUS #ENGvAUS #JoeRoot #EnglandCricket #Warner#BBCCricket #SteveSmith#StuartBroad #Anderson#Khawaja #Bairstow pic.twitter.com/0evTUoccrO
What an achievement
Nobody has more 20+ scores in this Ashes series than David Warner.#Ashes— Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) July 30, 2023
He has arrived
David Warner reaches to his second 50 in the Ashes. He has come to the party when Australia really needed him.— Bala45 (@Balasub13636272) July 30, 2023
Stat: This is the 1st century partnership for the opening pair in the Ashes since 2017-18's 122 run stand btw Warner & Bancroft.#Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/YnrqByGNV8
The best
David Warner imo is the best opening batter in this modern era. The argument ends with having playing 100 +tests as an opener and performed equally well in white ball. His away test average is not great but you need to have supreme fitness to play that many tests.— Troll cricket unlimitedd (@TUnlimitedd) July 30, 2023
Poetic
Warner getting his first century in England on his last overseas innings and Stuart Broad's retirement day would be beyond poetic— Raghav (@raghavv_01) July 30, 2023