WI vs IND | Twitter hails Kyle Mayer’s freak no-look six against Hardik Pandya

WI vs IND | Twitter hails Kyle Mayer’s freak no-look six against Hardik Pandya

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Kyle Mayers smashed an unorthodox six against Hardik Pandya

With the batters finding innovative ways to gather runs in T20s, a no-look shot is not rare anymore which is usually smacked towards deep midwicket or long-on. However, Kyle Mayers upped the skill when he whacked a no-look six while facing a short of a length delivery from Hardik Pandya.

West Indies seem to have turned the tables in the second ODI of the series after suffering a defeat in the first game bundling out India on a total of 181. Also, the West Indies openers provided a solid start to their team gathering 46 runs from eight overs. Gudakesh Motie was the star of the show taking three wickets in the first innings but Kyle Mayers came up with a bizarre act to steal the limelight. 

Hardik Pandya was bowling the fifth over of the innings and Mayers was facing the penultimate delivery. Hardik banged it short and the ball rose over the waist of the batter. He decided to attack the ball in one of the most unorthodox manners fans have witnessed.  Mayers whacked the ball over deep square leg with a wristy flick. The ball traveled into the stands and Mayers didn’t bother to look at the ball. The Twitterati noticed the incident and appreciated the West Indian batter on social media. 

