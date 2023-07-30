More Options

WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as West Indies level series with a clinical display in second ODI

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

West Indies won the second ODI by five wickets

(ICC)

After suffering a defeat in a disappointing manner in the first ODI, West Indies bounced back in the second match scripting a victory by five wickets in the second game. Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd were protagonists in the win taking three wickets each to help the team bundle out opposition.

West Indies scripted a solid performance in the second ODI of the bilateral series against India leveling the series 1-1. The Caribbean side chose to bowl first after winning the toss and India’s opening pair responded well by accumulating 90 runs for the first wicket. However, as soon as Shubman Gill lost his wicket, India suffered a batting collapse getting all out for 181. Ishan Kishan shine with the bat with a knock of 55 runs but Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd ensured that the visitors will not score big taking three wickets each. 

As West Indies walked in to chase the target, Brandon King and Kyle Mayers forged an alliance of 53 runs for the opening wicket. The hosts were reduced to 91/4 after that but Shai Hope and Keacy Carty stitched a partnership of 87 runs for the fifth wicket to ensure a victory for West Indies and level the series with a scoreline of 1-1. 

