WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as West Indies level series with a clinical display in second ODI

West Indies scripted a solid performance in the second ODI of the bilateral series against India leveling the series 1-1. The Caribbean side chose to bowl first after winning the toss and India’s opening pair responded well by accumulating 90 runs for the first wicket. However, as soon as Shubman Gill lost his wicket, India suffered a batting collapse getting all out for 181. Ishan Kishan shine with the bat with a knock of 55 runs but Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd ensured that the visitors will not score big taking three wickets each.