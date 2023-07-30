WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as West Indies level series with a clinical display in second ODI
West Indies won the second ODI by five wickets|
(ICC)
After suffering a defeat in a disappointing manner in the first ODI, West Indies bounced back in the second match scripting a victory by five wickets in the second game. Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd were protagonists in the win taking three wickets each to help the team bundle out opposition.
West Indies scripted a solid performance in the second ODI of the bilateral series against India leveling the series 1-1. The Caribbean side chose to bowl first after winning the toss and India’s opening pair responded well by accumulating 90 runs for the first wicket. However, as soon as Shubman Gill lost his wicket, India suffered a batting collapse getting all out for 181. Ishan Kishan shine with the bat with a knock of 55 runs but Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd ensured that the visitors will not score big taking three wickets each.
As West Indies walked in to chase the target, Brandon King and Kyle Mayers forged an alliance of 53 runs for the opening wicket. The hosts were reduced to 91/4 after that but Shai Hope and Keacy Carty stitched a partnership of 87 runs for the fifth wicket to ensure a victory for West Indies and level the series with a scoreline of 1-1.
Look dravid and Rohit Management What Have You Made To This Indian Team. Your team Selection, Your Approach Towards international Matches , Everything Signifies You Are a Confused Team With Clueless Captain Coach Duo ..— Ravi (@kukreja_ravii) July 30, 2023
performance dekhne ke baad WC ke liye bacha hua hope bhi chala gya #INDvsWI— Nikesh chaudhary (@thechaudhary23) July 30, 2023
Indian team is on couple of months vacation in Caribbean islands after the rich long tiring schedule of IPL 😀#INDvsWI— Ganesh (@Ganesh_KK85) July 30, 2023
Ye jitefe world cup 😃😃#INDvsWI— Marmik Patel (@MarmikPate84529) July 30, 2023
finally selectors should know that hardik is not even capable of taking pressure of capatancy yet these pne thing is not about one match #INDvsWI— Vishal (@Vishal35877) July 30, 2023
Such overconfidence doesn't have a place in competitive sports, & will keep getting embarrassed in the future too if team management & selectors don't learn from their blunders. #ICCWorldCup2023 #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/hmxdRDTbNJ— Dr Praveen Kumar (@Fertilitydocpk) July 30, 2023
Team India looked noob without Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli even against Windies, that's not we wanna see in future , @ShreyasIyer15 @klrahul will definitely bring Stability in middle order at4&5th Spot, #ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsWI #AsiaCup2023 #RohitSharma World Cup is alomost Here— Pranay Hardas (@pranay_hardas) July 30, 2023
Wrong decision in #INDvsWI led to loss:— Sanchit Goyal (@sanchitg14) July 30, 2023
Rohit and Virat watching from the dressing room. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/fyGeFureme— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 29, 2023
POV: You're looking at the most expensive player in cricket history with 25K+ international runs and 76 tons to carry drinks. Look at how simple he is and always down to earth.#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/cJACaQRucm— Heisenberg™ (@sir_sivamani) July 30, 2023