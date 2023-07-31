Ashes 2023 | Twitter bashes Ben Stokes' premature celebrations forcing umpire to give Steve Smith not out

Moeen Ali was handed the Dukes for the last over before Lunch and the off-spinner immediately threatened Smith with a beauty. The first ball of the over landed at length and gripped onto the pitch, turning and bouncing sharply to hit the gloves of the stretched-forward batter. The ball looped up high into the air towards Ben Stokes at leg slip who timed his leap perfectly to grab the red-cherry with his right-hand at full-stretch. The entire England team immediately went up in celebration as did Stokes. However, the skipper's joy cost the team dearly as while trying to bring up his arms in appeal while landing the jump, Stokes' hand struck the side of his leg causing the ball to pop out and land on the grass.