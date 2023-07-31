More Options

Ashes 2023 | Twitter bashes Ben Stokes' premature celebrations forcing umpire to give Steve Smith not out

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The ball slips from Ben Stokes' control as he tries to seal the fate of Steve Smith

ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty

Haste makes waste goes the saying, a lesson Ben Stokes learnt the hard way on Sunday as he committed the worst cricketing sin possible. The Englishman scalped a brilliant catch of Steve Smith at a crucial juncture but let the ball slip in his keenness to celebrate, thus costing his team a wicket.

The twists and turns on the final day of a riveting Ashes series continued to flow at The Oval as Australia got to within 150 runs of the target at Lunch after England had struck three quick blows to kick off Day 5. The visitors ended the first session well-placed at 238/3 courtesy of an unbeaten century partnership for the fourth wicket as both Steve Smith and Travis Head looked comfortable on 40 and 31 respectively. However, things could have been starkly different for the hosts had their skipper not let a golden opportunity slip owing to unbridled enthusiasm.

Moeen Ali was handed the Dukes for the last over before Lunch and the off-spinner immediately threatened Smith with a beauty. The first ball of the over landed at length and gripped onto the pitch, turning and bouncing sharply to hit the gloves of the stretched-forward batter. The ball looped up high into the air towards Ben Stokes at leg slip who timed his leap perfectly to grab the red-cherry with his right-hand at full-stretch. The entire England team immediately went up in celebration as did Stokes. However, the skipper's joy cost the team dearly as while trying to bring up his arms in appeal while landing the jump, Stokes' hand struck the side of his leg causing the ball to pop out and land on the grass. 

Stokes immediately halted his appeal and dropped his head down, aware of the blunder he had committed. Yet, he hopingly sent the decision upstairs only for the third umpire to conclude Stokes was not in complete control of the ball and therefore the catch was incomplete. Even though the 32-year-old shared an animated discussion with the on-field umpires afterwards and was clearly displeased with the decision, his initial reaction was telling and could have potentially cost England the chance to draw level in the series.  

