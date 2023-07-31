Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as England run rampant at The Oval to deny Australia series victory

After being lacklustre all through Day 4, England's bowling attack appeared a revitalized unit on Monday and took little time to swing the momentum back in the favour. Having been granted a replacement ball that sparkled under the sun unlike its previous rendition, Chris Woakes ignited the comeback with a bonafide peach to get rid of David Warner for 60. Two overs later, he caught Usman Khawaja plumb in front of the stumps and it did not take long for his close accomplice Mark Wood to join in the act as he sent Marnus Labuschagne packing form 13. Australia, having started the day as favourites, had suddenly succumbed to 169/3 from an overnight score of 135/0 and looked to be in dire straits. However, as is often the case, Steve Smith and Travis Head steadied the ship with some flamboyant shotmaking as the Kangaroos headed for Lunch with the score reading 239/3.