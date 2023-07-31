Jasprit Bumrah returns to Indian squad as skipper for Ireland tour
Jasprit Bumrah is set to play his first professional match since September 2022|
Marquee Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has completed his rehabilitation and is set to return to international cricket in an upcoming T20I series against Ireland. He will lead a young squad that includes the returning Prasidh Krishna as well as standout IPL performers Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to rest a number of key senior figures for the three-match T20I series in Ireland in August with the ODI World Cup on the horizon. The authority named a 15-member squad with Jasprit Bumrah at the helm while Ruturaj Gaikwad would serve as his deputy.
Bumrah last played professional cricket in September 2022 in a home T20I series against Australia where the recurrence of his back injury led to the right-arm quick being ruled out of the ICC World T20 in Australia. He has since been on the brink of a comeback a couple of times but ultimately had to undergo surgery in New Zealand earlier in the year, following which he has been recovering under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. A notice was published by BCCI on July 21 informing Bumrah and fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna had resumed full-intensity training and both have been included in the contingent that will travel to the United Kingdom.
The likes of Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, and Shivam Dube also found a place in the squad after having impressed for their respective teams in the Indian Premier League 2023. All three matches of the series would be held at Malahide in Dublin with the games slated to take place on August 18, 20, and 23.
NEWS 🚨- @Jaspritbumrah93 to lead #TeamIndia for Ireland T20Is.— BCCI (@BCCI) July 31, 2023
Team - Jasprit Bumrah (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep…