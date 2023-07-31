Jasprit Bumrah returns to Indian squad as skipper for Ireland tour

Bumrah last played professional cricket in September 2022 in a home T20I series against Australia where the recurrence of his back injury led to the right-arm quick being ruled out of the ICC World T20 in Australia. He has since been on the brink of a comeback a couple of times but ultimately had to undergo surgery in New Zealand earlier in the year, following which he has been recovering under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. A notice was published by BCCI on July 21 informing Bumrah and fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna had resumed full-intensity training and both have been included in the contingent that will travel to the United Kingdom.