WATCH | LPL game experiences unexpected 'twists and turns' as snake stops play

Galle Titans had set a target for 181 for Dambulla after batting first and had managed to scalp two wickets within the first three overs. Shakib al Hasan had the ball in hand as he prepared to bowl the fourth with the hopes of inflicting further damage when the umpires were distracted by something in the outfield. The cameras soon panned to a snake, a good few feet in size, sliding about on the grass near the boundary ropes. Consequently, the players were asked to pause while the fourth umpire stepped onto the ground and threatened the snake off the field of play by stomping his foot on the ground.