WATCH | LPL game experiences unexpected 'twists and turns' as snake stops play
A snake appeared on the field during a LPL match|
Fancode
In the centuries-old history of cricket, matches have been interrupted for all sorts of absurd reasons imaginable, yet perhaps a rare historic first occurred in Sri Lanka on Monday. A T20 game had to be paused briefly after a huge snake sneaked onto the field, much to the amusement of the players.
The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was the site of one of cricket's most shocking scenes in recent memory during a Lanka Premier League game between the Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura. The thrilling encounter had a lot of twists and turns along the way but a completely unexpected one occurred in the second innings when the game was halted by a snake slithering onto the ground.
Galle Titans had set a target for 181 for Dambulla after batting first and had managed to scalp two wickets within the first three overs. Shakib al Hasan had the ball in hand as he prepared to bowl the fourth with the hopes of inflicting further damage when the umpires were distracted by something in the outfield. The cameras soon panned to a snake, a good few feet in size, sliding about on the grass near the boundary ropes. Consequently, the players were asked to pause while the fourth umpire stepped onto the ground and threatened the snake off the field of play by stomping his foot on the ground.
The players were certainly amused by the incidents that occurred as Shakib and Kusal Perera were seen sharing a laugh at the crease and peering intently at the serpent going about its business. Twitterati was left amock by the ridiculous scene and took to Twitter to express their hilarious reactions.
We could only capture this 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰 moment due to our world-class 𝙎𝙣𝙖𝙠𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙩𝙧𝙚!#LPL2023onFanCode #LPL pic.twitter.com/lhMWZKyVfy— FanCode (@FanCode) July 31, 2023