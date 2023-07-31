WATCH | Pooran seals MLC 2023 title with four from unplayable yorker to cap off legendary knock
Nicholas Pooran smashed a century in the MLC Final|
(MI New York)
Nicholas Pooran is known for his aggressive batting and skill to whack huge maximums in the shortest format. However, the West Indian batter found new ways to garner attention on Monday as he squeezed a perfect yorker by Cameron Gannon towards fine leg for four runs to finish off an epic run chase.
Major League Cricket became the latest addition to the growing list of franchise tournaments across the globe and MI New York won the inaugural edition thanks to Nicholas Pooran’s superb hundred. The West Indian power-hitter played an unbeaten knock of 137 runs from 55 balls and helped the team to successfully chase down a target of 184. His knock included some mesmerising stroke play but the shot to finish off the game took the cherry and would be remembered for ages.
Pooran was facing the last delivery of the 16th over of the innings and Cameron Gannon had the ball in hand. He delivered a toe-crushing yorker to make it difficult for Pooran to handle the heat. However, the Caribbean batter somehow squeezed it towards fine leg before falling to the floor. The white rock raced to the boundary and Pooran roared loudly as MI New York won the first season of Major League Cricket. Twitterati also noticed the unorthodox stroke from Pooran and praised him on social media.
