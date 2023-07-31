WATCH | Pooran seals MLC 2023 title with four from unplayable yorker to cap off legendary knock

Pooran was facing the last delivery of the 16th over of the innings and Cameron Gannon had the ball in hand. He delivered a toe-crushing yorker to make it difficult for Pooran to handle the heat. However, the Caribbean batter somehow squeezed it towards fine leg before falling to the floor. The white rock raced to the boundary and Pooran roared loudly as MI New York won the first season of Major League Cricket. Twitterati also noticed the unorthodox stroke from Pooran and praised him on social media.